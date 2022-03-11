American educators agreed: A few months after Strauss wrote her column, the National School Boards Association announced that “12 Years a Slave” would be sent to the nation’s high schools, along with a study guide and Northup’s 1853 memoir. It was a full-circle moment for McQueen, who noted that since he first read “12 Years a Slave,” “it has been my dream that this book be taught in schools.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Today, McQueen’s dream has curdled into some kind of Orwellian nightmare. According to the website Chalkbeat, at least 36 states have introduced or passed laws making it illegal for teachers to present materials to their students that would induce guilt or discomfort around issues of racism or other “divisive concepts.” No matter that Black and other marginalized students have been made to feel uncomfortable for decades; now that there’s a chance White kids might question what they’ve been taught (or not taught) about history, privilege and bias, it’s not just okay but mandatory to put feelings front and center.

Known as “anti-critical race theory” or “don’t say gay” laws, the new measures are just vague enough to put teachers on the defensive, lest they run afoul of a principal, school board or parent’s notion of what’s pedagogically correct. “It led us to be exceptionally cautious because we don’t want to risk our livelihoods when we’re not sure what the rules are,” 10th-grade teacher Jen Given told Washington Post reporters Laura Meckler and Hannah Natanson last month, speaking of a New Hampshire law that allows anyone unhappy with a teacher to make a complaint to the state.

Of course, teachers are facing more pressing issues than movies right now, between the dropping of mask mandates and addressing learning loss during the pandemic. But they will increasingly be weighing more carefully than ever what books to assign, what ideas to address in their lectures and — perhaps most crucially for generations of students steeped in visual language — what movies to show.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jackie Bazan, whose company BazanED specializes in helping educators use cinema, observes that a new generation of filmmakers is offering a much-needed antidote to conventional — and blinkered — histories. In many cases, she notes, “history books were written by the oppressors.” Movies, she says, provide valuable alternatives. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what background you have,” says Bazan. “If you’re not thinking about everything from a multidimensional perspective, then you’re doing a disservice to our kids.”

Educational consultant Sara Wicht, who helped create a study guide for the 2014 drama “Selma,” about the 1965 civil rights march, notes that films have always been a challenge for classroom use: Daily school schedules don’t hew to feature-length running times, and even when teachers decide to use clips, they must be mindful of violent, sexual or profane content. The onset of social media — wherein a moment can be pulled out of context and go viral — has added another career-threatening pitfall.

Still, Wicht says, movies can be a valuable tool in bringing otherwise abstract ideas or distant events to vivid life. In the case of “Selma,” students saw figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis and Diane Nash not as names in an index but as real-life people “who witnessed this epic time in our history.” The result was an understanding of the mid-century civil rights movement that was immediate, visceral and relatable.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Students don’t realize how proximate we are to the modern civil rights movement,” Wicht says, “and a lot of that has to do with the perception of images.” Learning about the Selma march in a color film that “looks like now,” rather than in grainy black-and-white photographs or archival newsreels, she says, convinced young learners that “this isn’t years and years ago. [They made the connection to] our democracy today.”

Cinema isn’t just a visual or aural medium. It’s also an emotional one, burrowing into viewers’ consciousness — even their bodies — in a way that can permanently change their perception and lives. That’s what makes it so powerful, and so threatening to those who would prefer that uncomfortable truths and challenging information be ignored in favor of triumphalist, feel-good myths.