Rock-and-roll “is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement reads. “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nominations to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

There may be a logistical reason for declining Parton’s request as well. The Rock Hall pointed out that her nomination had already been included in the ballots sent to 1,200 voters this month.

On Monday, Parton expressed in a tweeted statement that although she was “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated … I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” she continued. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Other artists nominated for the 2022 induction include Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick. Foundation Chairman John Sykes noted in a news release that the ballot recognized “a diverse group” and referenced the artists’ impact on “the sound of youth culture.”

This marks Parton’s first time on a Rock Hall ballot. The February release described her as “a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment” and stated that her success widened the audience for country music.

Warwick also commented on the oddness of her own nomination during a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I’m not a rock-and-roller,” she said, adding that “the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as I grew to know it many, many, many years ago was specifically for rock-and-roll. … I feel now, especially when I hear Dolly Parton’s being nominated — I’m thrilled for her — they should rename the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to call it the Music Hall of Fame. They’re bringing so many other genres into it, why not?”

A few others have rejected the Rock Hall before — albeit more aggressively — citing a distrust of the music industry figures involved and/or a lack of transparency in the voting process. In 1999, Ozzy Osbourne described the honor as “meaningless, because it’s not voted on by the fans” and tried to get Black Sabbath removed from the ballot. The band was eventually inducted in 2006, the same year the Sex Pistols decided against attending the ceremony and referred to the Rock Hall in a statement as “urine in wine.” Axl Rose also boycotted the Guns n’ Roses ceremony in 2012 but made sure to apologize to the city of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located.