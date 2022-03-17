It’s been a full decade since the Empress put up a list of obscure words and asked you to be proudly ignorant of their meanings. Since then, some generous downsizing neighbors thought of her and her weird job, and gave her their “Compact Edition” of the Oxford English Dictionary — in which the complete text of the full-size version (10 volumes, 15,490 pages) has been “reproduced micrographically” as 4,116 pages of ittybittyeenyweeny text, which you peer at, still squintily, with a big magnifying glass included in the two-volume slipcase. So the E dove in at random to produce the following list, which is augmented by similar words offered by Loser Mike Gips, who’d suggested she bring back the contest. This week: “Define” inaccurately and humorously any of the words in the list at the bottom of this column, as in Bob Staake’s example above (“galp” actually means to gasp or yawn). Feel free to use it in a sentence or otherwise be funny. Meanwhile: Do you know the real meaning of any of this week’s words? Well, good for you. Go fladge your fankle.