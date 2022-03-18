This would not be a particularly significant release — it’s received middling reviews at best — except for the fact that this is a steamy movie and Affleck and de Armas were once a real-life couple (thus dubbed “BenAna”), and, as you might have heard, Affleck is now back together with his superstar ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, a “Bennifer” reunion that ignited the Internet last year.

It’s hardly unusual for actors to start dating on a project and break up while it’s still in the works, but the fame factor of these couples has magnified the potential awkwardness of the situation, and the idea of an uncomfortable “Deep Water” press tour has entertained fans online for months. But now, Affleck, 49, and de Armas, 33, have said almost nothing about the film: There have been no interviews or red carpet premieres or much publicity at all. (“We should be hip-deep in the promotion cycle for this film, but it is CRICKETS out here,” LaineyGossip wrote last week.) While they’re busy movie stars, it’s hard not to notice the silence. Their respective publicists did not return a request for comment.

This is not how things were supposed to go: “Deep Water” (co-written by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and screenwriter Zach Helm) was announced to a decent amount of fanfare in August 2019, as it was the first film from director Adrian Lyne in nearly 20 years. Lyne, famous for films such as “Fatal Attraction,” 9½ Weeks,” “Indecent Proposal” and “Unfaithful,” had been trying to make the movie since 2013 — and as a director who knows his way around sexy and dysfunctional couples, it seemed promising.

By that fall, when Affleck and de Armas were confirmed as the leads and filming began in New Orleans, de Armas was cementing her Hollywood rise with a breakthrough role in the hit “Knives Out.” Affleck, whose ups and downs have been chronicled as thoroughly as any modern celebrity, had completed his third stint in rehab the year before and was diligently lining up projects as he tried to recapture the hot streak he had going after a massive career resurgence in the early and mid-2010s.

Lyne has said in interviews that the ex-couple met when they did a screen test at Lyne’s Los Angeles house during the casting process. “I didn’t know a lot about Ana,” he told Agence France-Presse. “But when I saw her work with Ben, I could see straightaway that the chemistry was good. It’s not about her or him, but them together.”

A few months later, March 2020 arrived, and the world abruptly shut down due to the novel coronavirus. A few days before the lockdowns began in earnest, pictures surfaced of Affleck and de Armas on a trip to the actress’s hometown in Cuba, followed by Costa Rica, and People magazine confirmed that they were “definitely” dating after hitting it off on the set of “Deep Water.”

While everyone had little patience for the antics of Hollywood celebrities around that time (remember the “Imagine” disaster?), the BenAna phenomenon curiously captured people’s attention. The couple decided to quarantine together in Los Angeles and were constantly photographed doing the most mundane activities: Going on masked walks, taking their dogs out for a stroll, getting coffee. But because there was literally nothing else going on, with little pop culture news to distract from the horrors of the world, fans were riveted.

By January 2021, they broke up, reportedly quite amicably. A source told Page Six that de Armas just didn’t want to stay in Los Angeles full-time, where Affleck lives and shares custody of his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. A few months later, Affleck was photographed spending time with Lopez, and social media lost its collective mind. It seemed inconceivable that one of the most famous Hollywood couple of the early 2000s, who broke up partially because of the international media frenzy over their relationship, were back together again. It was a gift to our nostalgia-obsessed culture that no one knew they needed.

In the background of all of this, “Deep Water” got delayed, and delayed, and delayed again; its original theatrical release — Nov. 13, 2020 — kept getting postponed as the pandemic dragged on. Late last year, the release date was taken off the calendar, and Deadline reported that the movie would be streaming-only, on Hulu domestically, and Amazon Prime internationally.

Hulu dropped an intense-looking trailer on Valentine’s Day (along with an official premiere date, March 18) that zooms in on Affleck and de Armas’s characters’ faces as they sit outside together. “Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” Melinda asks softly, as Vic gazes into her eyes and replies, “I don’t know.” Dramatic music kicks in as the camera pans down the length of Melinda’s dress, and then they both start gasping. “There’s something wrong with me,” Melinda whispers. “There’s something wrong with me too,” Vic says, as the music grows louder and louder before the scene abruptly ends.

A love story is never the whole story. @BenAffleck and Ana de Armas star in #DeepWater streaming March 18. pic.twitter.com/TC9lyC3BBD — Hulu (@hulu) February 14, 2022

Twitter obviously had a field day: “Not yall releasing this on VALENTINES when they’re exes and tagging Ben???? LMAO.” “Dropping this teaser on Valentine’s Day is so hot and toxic.” “Very awkward, can’t wait.”

So far, the reviews overall have not been particularly kind. Many critics concede “Deep Water” is watchable, but some were disappointed by the movie’s lackluster tone. The Washington Post’s Michael O’Sullivan wrote that the film “is practically smoldering — with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire,” while the Associated Press went with “tedious and clunky.” The New York Times said “There’s surprisingly little sex, and what there is has none of the vividness and tactility Lyne is known for,” and the Hollywood Reporter (like quite a few others) invoked Affleck and de Armas’s relationship: “The primary usefulness of ‘Deep Water’ is as a record for celebrity chroniclers of the off-camera romance that made [Affleck and de Armas] a tabloid thing for a minute.”

