In an email Tuesday to The Washington Post, Esquibias said “Amanda is thrilled!” Bynes said in a statement to People magazine that she “would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes.” She also extended her gratitude to her lawyer and parents. “I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she added.

The ruling arrives just months after the termination of pop star Britney Spears’s 13-year conservatorship, a contentious case that drastically raised the profile of such arrangements and their complications.

Bynes, 35, rose to fame as a child star on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That” and landed her own spinoff, “The Amanda Show.” As a teenager, she appeared in the WB series “What I Like About You” and went on to star in popular films such as “What a Girl Wants,” “She’s the Man” and “Hairspray.”

Shortly before the release of her 2010 film “Easy A,” Bynes announced a hiatus from acting. She struggled publicly with her mental health over the next few years, was arrested on multiple occasions — once for driving under the influence and later for hit-and-runs — and posted erratically on Twitter. In 2013, a judge from the Ventura County Superior Court implemented a temporary conservatorship over Bynes that granted her mother, Lynn Bynes, control of her daughter’s legal and financial affairs.

Lynn regained conservatorship the next year as Bynes received psychiatric care at a facility.

In 2018, Bynes spoke to Paper magazine about the behavior contributing to her conservatorship, some of which she attributed to abusing marijuana, alcohol and other drugs.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over,” she said. “I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

The interview took place around the time Bynes received an associate’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. According to the February petition, she is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree and has lived in a “structured community for women” since 2020.