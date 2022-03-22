Phife Dawg, born Malik Taylor, had battled diabetes since he was first diagnosed in 1990. On record, he was the self-proclaimed “funky diabetic.” And while he had been undergoing regular dialysis treatments in the weeks and months leading up to his death, according to those who knew him best, Phife was as vibrant as ever in his final days. Hence the shock.

“His energy was so high during that time,” says Liverpool, a friend, manager, DJ and producer who worked closely with the rapper for more than two decades. Liverpool goes on to recall how during his final years, the rapper, poet and proud amateur sports historian was simultaneously working nonstop on both his long-gestating second solo album, “Forever,” as well as what would be become Tribe’s monumental final album, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.”

The Tribe album was eventually released mere months after Phife’s death, but the fate of “Forever” was still in the balance. The project was intensely personal for Phife, as he looked to shed his status of an underdog, something his widow, Deisha Head-Taylor, says Phife often called himself. Now, more than a half-decade later, thanks to a profound effort from Head-Taylor, who executive produced the album along with the rapper’s mother, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, and Liverpool, “Forever,” has finally been released.

“It’s bittersweet,” says Head-Taylor, pausing during a recent interview as she gets slightly somber reflecting on the album. “Sometimes I get emotional even talking about it because I know what this album meant to him and I know the blood, sweat and tears he put into each song to get the album done,” she says. “There were times where we needed emotional time just to process him not actually being here to complete the album. So it’s been a long process for several reasons. But it’s been exciting as well.”

The result is a stunning accomplishment, both from Phife as well as those including Liverpool who labored over the material for years, working tirelessly to make sure it aligned with the late rapper’s vision for the project. It finds Phife at his most lyrically adept — sharp, witty, playful yet always direct — hardly a surprising fact to Liverpool. According to the producer, Phife was “sharpening his pen” in a major way in the years before his death. “Having recently toured with Tribe [in the late-aughts and early 2010s], that gave him the energy to have the brain space to start creating again. It also allowed him to know financially that he was good, which gave him a little more space to delve into his creativity.”

Creativity was paramount to Phife in his final years. Having relocated from his native New York City to the Bay Area around this time, the St. Albans, Queens-raised Phife regularly jettisoned back and forth between there and his former home to work on both his solo project as well as the new Tribe album. When on the East Coast, Phife’s days were typically jam-packed: dialysis treatments in the morning, record what would become “Forever” during the afternoon, before retreating to his Tribe bandmate Q-Tip’s house in New Jersey to record for several hours at night on “We Got It From Here.”

“Nothing would stop him,” Liverpool says.

Reflecting on this time period, Phife’s mother, the poet and social worker Boyce-Taylor, who appears on “Forever’s” beautiful spoken-word “Round Irving High School,” admits she often worried about her son’s health. Namely, how could someone undergo intense dialysis treatments and still exert themselves so creatively? She didn’t dare tell Phife, though. She knew work — and more specifically, writing rhymes — was what gave him life.

“I knew how important it was for him,” Boyce-Taylor says. “In fact, some days when he was very sick, the most important thing was for him to keep doing his work. I remember him being in the hospital and taking interviews and making videos. He never stopped. It made him live.

“He really wanted people to understand that when you find something that makes you tick and makes you happy, it can outlast anything that you’re experiencing — illness, ill will, bad experiences,” she continues. “I could never tell him, ‘I want you to be stop. I’m afraid.’ He would never listen to me! He was like that from a child.”

Phife also was regularly consulting with his mother about his music. “Because I am a writer myself, he’d ask me questions, he’d share his opinion, I’d share mine and then he’d go to work,” says Boyce-Taylor. “When he would finish a song, he would send it to me to see what I thought. We were very close in that way.”

He was also intensely close with Liverpool. So much so that when it came time for Phife’s widow, Head-Taylor, to discuss how to proceed with “Forever” in her husband’s absence, she says there was never a thought Liverpool wouldn’t be at the project’s helm. “That was his right-hand guy,” she says of Liverpool. “I also knew Dion clearly understood the vision as well because they worked so close together.”

Speaking on a recent afternoon, Liverpool smiles upon hearing this before taking a deep breath and exhaling, letting out something resembling a sigh of relief. He’s spent the better part of the past six years completing his friend’s album — clearing samples, piecing together disparate verses, roping in features; he says he did the “creative job” of six or seven people — and the weight of it being done is finally hitting him. “I don’t think my life could continue normally without having finished the album,” he admits.

“No one gives you a blueprint or a manual on how to do a posthumous album,” Liverpool adds of the struggle to get “Forever” across the finish line. “People are touchy with posthumous work because it can be done wrong. I think that’s what was holding us up — nobody knew what to do. Luckily I had the hard drive with all the music and there were emails sent around and writings of Phife’s where he kind of left the blueprint for us.”

One of Phife’s well-known desires was to have his friend, bandmate and occasional adversary, Q-Tip, on the album. Over the years, the pair had notoriously disagreed on many things: “Had no idea me and my boy would bump heads/ If I could do it all over again/ I’d sit down with my friend,” Phife raps on the album’s title track, a rundown of the highs and lows of his time in Tribe and, in many ways, an open letter to his bandmates. But in the years before his death, Phife and Tip had made amends. (Q-Tip was not made available for comment for this story.)

Despite people telling him it might never happen, “in my heart I just felt compelled to keep pushing and being persistent,” Liverpool says of wrangling Tip. In the end, Q-Tip appears on the chorus of “Dear Dilla,” an ode to his and Phife’s mutual friend and collaborator, the late iconic hip-hop producer J Dilla. “It’s one more way people can hear [Phife and Tip] together,” says Liverpool proudly.

Other longtime friends of Phife’s appear on the album, from Redman and Busta Rhymes (“Nutshell Pt. 2”) to Maseo of De La Soul (“Wow Factor”). But it’s the final song on the album — the title track, the last song he recorded for the album before his death, where Phife runs through the ups and downs of his time in Tribe — that is likely to stick with listeners.

“When I first heard that, I just started crying,” Head-Taylor says of the OutKast-sampling “Forever.” “That was sort of a letter to his friends, his bandmates.”