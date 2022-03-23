By “a long time,” Matlin means 35 years, which is how long it has been since she won an Oscar for her performance in “Children of a Lesser God.” In 1987, she was a 21-year-old newcomer who made history as the first deaf actress to win an Academy Award. A generation later, Matlin is part of history again, this time as a co-star of “CODA,” this year’s surprise dark horse for the best picture Oscar that will be awarded Sunday.

Writer-director Heder adapted “CODA” from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier,” about the hearing daughter of deaf parents who breaks away from her family to pursue her dreams of singing (the term “CODA” stands for Child of Deaf Adults). Heder, whose script is nominated for best adapted screenplay, changed the family’s name to Rossi, and their occupation from farmers to New England fishermen. British newcomer Emilia Jones plays Ruby, who longs to attend Boston’s Berklee College of Music rather than stay in the family business.

When Heder began filming in Gloucester, Mass., in the fall of 2019, her attention was mostly consumed with “getting the story” under tight time and budget constraints. “We were all in fishing Grundens and covered in fish and the house we were shooting in for the Rossi home was falling down,” recalls Heder, who grew up in Cambridge. “It was a very scrappy shoot,” she says of the $10 million, month-long production. “I don’t think we ever imagined we would be here.”

“Here,” on this March day, is the swank Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where “CODA” is being honored at the star-studded AFI Awards luncheon along with 11 other films. The event, where Matlin could be seen clowning around with Andrew Garfield on the red carpet and Rita Moreno sought out “CODA” co-star Troy Kotsur to mouth the word “fantastic” while taking his hands in hers, is just one of many stops on a journey that has assumed the irresistible contours of an Oscar Cinderella story.

Kotsur, whom Heder discovered at Los Angeles’s Deaf West Theatre, has already won several honors — including an Independent Spirit Award, a SAG Award and, a few days after the AFI lunch, a BAFTA — for his funny and endearing performance as Ruby’s raunchy, headstrong father, Frank. Most oddsmakers predict that he will win best supporting actor at the Oscars, making him the second deaf person to win after Matlin, whom he has credited as an inspiration and mentor.

But Kotsur — who at 53 still lives in his hometown of Phoenix and prefers playing golf to posing for the paparazzi — admits to being more than a bit amused by the sudden obsession with his wardrobe (he has cut a natty figure on the red carpet lately, sporting menswear designed by the likes of Dior, Gucci, Armani and Theory). “They keep bringing in more and more clothing racks,” he mock-complains through his ASL interpreter. “I ran down and called my manager and said, ‘What the f--- are you doing? What’s up with this?’ He said, ‘You’re a nominee, that’s why.’ My room became a shopping center.”

It’s all a dizzying whirl — part political campaign, part charm offensive, part high-dollar marketing blitz — that Matlin says has only gotten bigger since the 1980s. “I told them to enjoy every minute of it, embrace every second,” she says of her co-stars, to whom she has become something of a den mother. Daniel Durant, who plays Ruby’s brother, Leo, notes through his ASL interpreter that she’ll occasionally give him notes “under the table, real fast” during interviews; Kotsur has received similar feedback during a process in which one slip-up could lose precious votes.

Just ask Jane Campion. Although the writer-director’s Netflix movie “The Power of the Dog” is still considered the front-runner to win best picture, the surprise win by “CODA” of the ensemble SAG Award suggested that an upset might be in the making — a narrative that assumed even more momentum with subsequent Producers Guild and Writers Guild awards. At the AFI lunch, more than one Oscar voter suggested they might be leaning toward the feel-good family film over Campion’s finely crafted but emotionally chilly neo-western.

Then, at the Critics Choice Awards the following Sunday, Campion made a gaffe — comparing herself to Venus and Serena Williams to illustrate the challenges she has faced as a female director — that gave hesitant Academy members another excuse to vote against a film they respect and admire, but don’t love.

Amid the mini-scandals and Twitter meltdowns, Heder and her cast have remained unfazed, no doubt a product of the many false starts and anticlimaxes that got them here. When “CODA” premiered at Sundance in the winter of 2021, the festival had gone entirely online for the first time in its history, in deference to the coronavirus pandemic. “CODA” made its debut as a crowd-pleaser with no crowds. Still, it played like gangbusters, generating rapturous reviews and social media mentions: “CODA” won three awards, including the grand jury prize and audience award. Apple TV Plus purchased the film for a record $25 million. Then, in August, the in-person premiere was canceled due to concerns around the delta variant.

Heder, who won a BAFTA for best adapted screenplay alongside Kotsur, notes that the awards circuit has finally given her and her cast a chance to experience the excitement that had been deferred for the past year.

“It does feel giddy now, to be on a red carpet together, and to see Javier Bardem run up to Daniel and give him a massive hug because he’s a huge fan,” Heder says. “To have these moments in these rooms where you just feel like, ‘Oh, actually we’re not outsiders. We get to be in the club.’”

Still, the fizz and adulation has nearly always entailed an element of activism. Even though “CODA” isn’t strictly about deafness — it’s most accurately described as a coming-of-age film about a family that happens to be mostly deaf — issues of inclusion and cultural sensitivity are an integral part of the film and its rollout. Heder, who insisted on having ASL masters and interpreters on set, has been just as detail-oriented during awards season events. “I remember the SAG Awards started, and the interpreter had no light on them,” Heder recalls. “So I had sheer panic, not because, ‘Oh, we’re in this room with all these movie stars.' It was like, ‘Why isn’t the interpreter lit?’ You cannot honor the deaf community in the movie but not honor the deaf community around the movie.”

Although Anne Thompson, who covers the awards race for IndieWire, recognized the awards potential of “CODA” last summer (“I felt like I was standing alone on a very cold promontory”), she considers “The Power of the Dog” the front-runner for best picture, as do most Oscar prognosticators. Still, she says, “CODA” is definitely gaining. “It’s moving forward,” she says. “It has a lot of goodwill.”

And it has benefited from what has become something of a proxy war of the tech giants: When Apple outbid other studios for “CODA” a year ago, Thompson says, the company knew it had an awards contender on its hands. Now, the company is in the improbable position of David to Netflix’s Goliath, which is still resented in some quarters for its deep pockets and disruptive effect on the movie business. “Apple doesn’t seem to generate the same kind of threat, even though they should,” Thompson says. “They have more money than God.”

And Apple is spending it, as well as leveraging its brand: Walk into your local Apple store and you’ll probably be greeted by “CODA” cast members signing “I love you” on the display devices. If “CODA” beats the odds to take the Oscars’ biggest award, it would claim bragging rights — long sought after by Netflix — as the first best picture to come from a streaming service. It would also be the first to feature a mostly deaf cast, as well as the first to come out of Sundance. And it would plant the flag for a genre that doesn’t always get due respect in Hollywood: a wholesome, un-edgy movie with laughs, tears and zero cynicism.

“A lot of people, when they see the name ‘CODA,’ it doesn’t mean anything,” says Eugenio Derbez, who plays Ruby’s martinet of a choir teacher. “Or they think that it’s not a movie for them because it’s about a deaf family. And I love that at the end, they’re saying, ‘I need to tell my friends about this movie.’ Because it’s not about a deaf family. It is, but it’s not. It’s about pursuing your dreams. It’s a family like any other family.”

As a modest, unabashed family film, “CODA” doesn’t have the visual grandeur, technical ambition or self-conscious gravitas of some of its competitors. (“Does art have to make you feel bad in order to be art?” Heder asks philosophically.) But it has nonetheless become a movie of its moment, exuding the kind of sincerity and unapologetic emotion that many viewers have been craving after two difficult years. “It was one of those movies I wanted to share with other people,” an Academy voter says. “There was a universality to it. Especially this year, where you just wanted to feel something really good.”

Whereas a movie about deaf characters might once have featured hearing actors in those roles — or, more likely, wouldn’t have been made at all — Kotsur observes that films like “A Quiet Place,” “The Sound of Metal” and “The Eternals” have helped mainstream deaf actors and characters. And he points out that the coronavirus has played its own unexpected part. “You had the governors, the mayors, as they were spreading information about the pandemic you’d see an ASL interpreter onstage next to them,” Kotsur says. “You’d see that all over the United States and all over the world. It was like planting the seed of familiarity with ASL.”

For Durant, “CODA’s” little-movie-that-could narrative always circles back to Matlin, his mother in the film. “Marlee has been in Hollywood for 35 years,” he says. “She could have focused on acting, but she took it upon herself to be there for deaf people to look up to. So many hearing people don’t understand this, [why] we’re frustrated. At the same time, I understand; it’s just ignorance. You guys just didn’t know. And Marlee’s taken all this time to figure out how to inform you guys. And now with this movie, here we are. Marlee’s job is done, in a way.”

“I retire!” Matlin says with a laugh. Then she recalls spending the past three decades trying to persuade Hollywood to pay attention to deaf artists. “I keep telling everybody, ‘Bring them into our industry. Invite them. They have what it takes. They have what you’re looking for.’”

Heder agrees, remembering when she showed her “CODA” producers Kotsur’s audition tape. “Once that scene existed, I could show it to the producers and say, ‘This person is so undeniably amazing. Hearing, deaf — no one will ever beat this. Look at this guy.’”