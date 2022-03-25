Thus Andrew Christenberry’s “Landscape for WAC Jr.” features a model of Sprott Church, a modest Alabama structure that became a motif in his father’s work. Yet the younger Christenberry grew up in D.C., not Alabama, and was influenced by the capital’s monumental edifices. His show includes arches, rotundas and “Armored Washington Monument,” a black obelisk surrounded by 51 bollards (including one for the potential state of New Columbia). Neoclassic and high-tech styles fuse in another model structure, the wood-and-metal “Lightning Rod.”

Some of the artworks evoke more rustic vistas: The thrusting “Precipice” combines urban and alpine spires, and “New Mexico Daydream” places a Georgia O’Keeffe homage, complete with simulated animal skull, inside a Joseph Cornell-inspired box. Architectural designs meet natural ones in the striking “Big Wave,” which arrays wooden curves with jagged, seemingly torn edges. The sculpture freezes in miniature the power and volatility of big water in motion.

The pieces are beautifully crafted by the artist, who also makes furniture, and cleverly installed. Several mounted pieces stand in front of backdrops painted directly on the wall, and some of the models sit on mirrors, so they appear to float like apparitions. Christenberry’s constructions are solid, specific and hard-edge, yet still have the quality of reveries.

Since it consists partly of handmade accordion-fold books, landscape painter Freya Grand’s“Journeys” slots naturally into Terzo Piano’s bookshop. The show also features free-standing pictures, most of them small but a few large enough to convey fully the grandeur of the D.C. artist’s favored subjects: rocky coasts, gnarled trees and steaming volcanoes, rendered mostly in subdued hues but energized by occasional touches of lava-red pigment. If the tiny pictures express Grand’s pandemic-era sense that the world was contracting, the bigger ones demonstrate its wild expansiveness.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Christenberry: To the Inquisitive and Freya Grand: Journeys Through April 10 at Terzo Piano, 1515 14th St. NW.

Renee Balfour

A painter turned woodworker, Renee Balfour makes sculptures that emulate natural forms, not architectural ones. That doesn’t mean that the 11 pieces in “Nature Unbound,” her Amy Kaslow Gallery show, are rough and craggy. The sinuous shapes are artfully shaped and smoothly polished, and fitted together in ways that emphasize the artist’s control over her material.

The finished products are not altogether unbound. Rounded, smaller segments wrap around larger ones or attach to them in fringed arrays, and two sculptures are penetrated by arrow-like shafts. Most of the sculptures are wall-mounted so they cast elaborate shadows, mini-forests of shifting gray contours on the gallery’s white surfaces.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

All the pieces are made from walnut or cherry sourced from a canyon near Balfour’s studio on the edge of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, and were carved to reveal the wood’s grain. “Regeneration,” the only horizontal composition, includes a curved depression that was part of the original slab. More characteristic of the artist’s style, though, is the multipart “Descending,” which was inspired by Marcel Duchamp’s “Nude Descending a Staircase, No. 2,” a 1912 canvas that’s far from naturalistic. Balfour highlights wood’s intrinsic qualities while giving the substance a Futurist twist.

Renee Balfour: Nature Unbound Through April 3 at Amy Kaslow Gallery, 4300 Fordham Rd. NW.

Human Nature

Birth becomes a rescue operation in “Catch,” an expressionist painting by Kanchan Balsé in which a baby falls toward outstretched arms like a child being dropped from a burning building. That perilous scenario certainly suits the title of “Human Nature,” a showcase of the 10 current members of Sparkplug, the District of Columbia Arts Center artists collective that has been repopulated every two years since 2007. But it is individual imagination, not the human condition, that links the works selected by curator Eric Celarier.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Much of the art is abstract, or nearly so. Adi Segalprojects a gold-emblazoned geometric screen print into the third dimension with artful folding. Rebecca Perez’s loose red-and-black gestures on scroll-like vertical canvases embody both physical and emotional trauma. Gayle Friedman’s colorful assemblages feature painted bandsaw blades stretched into loops to impart a sense of tension. The decorative arts turn feral in Maggie Gourlay’s “Wallpapers for a Warming World,” in which regular patterns melt into more realistic renderings. Louisa Neill makes handsome stoneware boxes filled with ceramic sticks that can be repositioned to represent the passage of time. Letters and simple house shapes, but also free-form drips, punctuate Pixie Alexander’s acrylic and spray-paint picture.

The representational works include one set in stark black-and-white and another in Day-Glo colors: Alex L. Porter’s high-contrast drawings of interlaced tree branches against a blank sky and Caroline MacKinnon’s dramatic landscapes of what appear to be alien terrain or Earth’s volcanic prehistory. Also seemingly plucked from the past is Shelley Picot’s “Paradise Well,” in which a face stares up from an abyss suggested by a ring of charcoal-hued paper-clay balls piled like stones around a campfire. As in Balse’s painting, an urgent upward gaze captures the drama of being human.