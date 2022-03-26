His latest is Alan Caprison, a hunky model known in “The Lost City” for appearing on the covers of romance novels written by jaded writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock). Stuck in a years-long depression after her archaeologist husband’s death, Loretta begrudgingly embarks on a book tour with her cover model, whose heartthrob novel character, Dash McMahon, is the main reason audience members bother showing up.

There is an exception to that: One man in attendance actually works for a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who orders Loretta’s kidnapping after her latest book, inspired by research she conducted with her late husband, convinces him that she is the only one who can help him uncover an ancient tomb on a faraway island. Once Alan puts together what happened, he jets off to rescue a woman who, before that point, barely tolerated his presence.

“The Lost City,” while not a complete success, still recognizes the strengths of its leads; Bullock excels at tracking a tightly wound woman’s unraveling — see 2009′s “The Proposal” for further proof — and bounces off Tatum’s slapstick comedy with ease. That talent of his shines in early fight scenes alongside Brad Pitt, who briefly appears as Alan’s friend Jack Trainer, a former Navy SEAL turned CIA agent who accompanies Alan to the island.

Jack comes along because, despite Alan’s size and fervor, he proves to be a woefully inept rescuer. He stumbles behind Jack, becoming more of a burden than a help, even locking himself out of their getaway car. But to the viewer, he is never annoying. Alan exudes a charm reminiscent of Tatum’s breakout role in the 2006 teen rom-com “She’s the Man,” in which he elevated a standard jock into an endearing, vulnerable human being.

Tatum appeared as a lead in the dance movie “Step Up” that same year, a role emphasizing his physicality that set him on track to play classic studmuffin characters in dull romance films (e.g. “Dear John,” “The Vow”) and dour action features (e.g. “G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra”) alike. But “She’s the Man” better highlights Tatum’s ability to subvert the expectations set for him. He isn’t afraid to let his guard down on-screen.

There is perhaps no better example than 2012′s “21 Jump Street,” in which Tatum and Jonah Hill play police officers who go undercover as high-schoolers to bust a drug ring. Even in a film this outrageous, Tatum manages to pull at the heartstrings. His eyes, steely in action movies, here betray a wounded quality when his character — Jenko, who has fallen in social strata — overhears Hill’s Schmidt mocking him so he can fit in with the cool kids at school.

In his review of “21 Jump Street,” critic Wesley Morris wrote that if Tatum aimed to become a proficient leading man, “his best route there runs crooked. He’s neither a convincing romantic hero (not a conventional one, anyway) nor a persuasive action figure.” Tatum’s strongest performances fall somewhere in between.

Which might explain the success of 2012′s “Magic Mike,” a Steven Soderbergh film casting Tatum as the star stripper of a Florida club, loosely inspired by the actor’s own life. Mike Lane is an unusual hero, but the story itself hits conventional notes. As bold and confident as Mike appears onstage here and in the film’s more flamboyant sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” he is in the rest of his life just a guy who keeps his head down, diligently working toward his dream of opening a custom furniture business.

Soderbergh is high on the list of directors who know how to play to Tatum’s strengths, later recruiting him for 2017′s “Logan Lucky,” in which Tatum plays a hard-shell, softhearted man who loses his job and plans to a rob a bank with his brother (Adam Driver) to build a better life for himself and his daughter. Driver provides an interesting contrast to Tatum, as both men ably use their bodies to their advantage and peel back their characters’ layers to reveal surprising cores; Tatum, though, tends to excavate emotions more endearing than Driver’s sometimes chaotic ones.