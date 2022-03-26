But you would never have suspected any of that, seeing him onstage. The form Thomas cut — part professor, part coach — was anything but diminished. If anything, the program seemed to magnify his powers.

This was the first of two programs Thomas has assembled with the NSO — on March 31 and April 1, he’ll conduct stand-alone performances of Mahler’s sprawling 2nd symphony, the “Resurrection” — and the evening uncannily concentrated so much of what has come to characterize his musical career: Over the course of 90 minutes we experienced dips into dissonance, brightly lit vistas of tonality and detours into surrealism. Thomas takes a winding road up to his singular vantage on American music, gathering it all into a grand panorama.

But we also heard Thomas in his natural mode as educator. Before performing his own spellbinding setting of Carl Sandburg’s 1920 poem “Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind,” he recited the poem in its rat- and lizard-infested entirety. Before embarking on the hike to Copland’s perpetually giving ″Appalachian Spring,” Thomas primed us for the unique features of his path. (In this case, his shrewd restoration of an often-elided stretch of intense, confrontational music to the 1944 suite — originally composed for a ballet by Martha Graham and premiered at the Library of Congress.)

And introductory remarks to “Angels” (a 1921 piece by seldom-heard American composer Carl Ruggles) were three minutes longer than the piece itself.

“I really do want you to have the experience of listening to this with your full attention and open hearts,” Thomas said. “It does have something to say. I’ve known it for 60 or 70 years, and I still find it radiantly beautiful. It’s something that I think about, not just when I’m performing it.”

It’s hard to do better than Thomas’s own description of the work, composed for a septet of muted brass and performed on Friday by a row of players from the heights of the chorister seats. He described it as “tinged with ecstasy and melancholy,” a piece that assumes the shape of a congregational hymn but suffuses it with unlikely (but not unfamiliar) colors.

There’s a precision-crafted unease to Ruggles’s work. (Thomas guesstimates the slow-working composer could have spent 10 years composing its four minutes.) But its tense precarity is largely the result of its tendency to turn suddenly gorgeous, as though a break in the clouds had allowed a glimpse of different landscape. Its giveth-and-taketh-away vibe felt profound as a prologue. (And bonus props to bass trombonist Matthew Guilford for one of the more satisfying sounds of the night.)

Thomas’s own “Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind” made for both an arresting centerpiece and a revealing portrait of the composer. A 2016 work scored for soprano, two backup singers, “bar band” and chamber orchestra, it sounds as collagist as it presents — a mirror that reflects Thomas’s multitudes.

As the music shifts restlessly between “pop” and “orchestral” identities, its most striking modulations are contextual. The orchestra gradually grows more and more modern in its expression as its companion “bar band” (here composed of saxophones, synthesizer, brass, electric guitar, bass and a drum kit) moves through its own respective eras: snarling rockabilly, piston-tight funk and a mélange of punk and radio pop. (Who invited the hook from “Walk Like an Egyptian”?) Here and there, the clang of a cash register winks over the proceedings.

What makes the work cohere is its all-encompassing theatricality, a heavy splash of self-aware stage show that owes inspiration to Thomas’s grandparents Boris and Bessie Thomashefsky — both pioneering stars of the Yiddish theater. Soprano Measha Brueggergosman (for whom Thomas originally set the work) is the ideal occupant of Thomas’s genre-fluid in-between: Her limber, powerful voice already seems to inhabit the music, and she stayed sharply attuned to poem’s shifting ironies, especially in her ownership of its Ozymandian refrain: “Nothing like us ever was!”

Now and then, Brueggergosman was flanked by soprano Mikaela Bennett and mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan — a formidable vocal trio with an instantly evident chemistry. At one point, the three shed their black robes to reveal golden gowns, the orchestra morphing into somebody’s dream of a big band. With the stage bathed in blue light, the piece attained and sustained a delightfully Lynchian strangeness.

And while Thomas had to lean in early on to correct a slight hiccup in its opening bars, the orchestra’s execution was sparkling and spirited — especially the multitaskers working overtime in percussion — all the way up to its hypnotic conclusion, an overlapping repetition of the line “It has happened before.”

Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” made a compelling companion piece to Thomas’s “Preludes.” Copland’s 1944 suite is also a winding, wending narrative journey that veers from one mood and mode to the next. Its (usual) eight sections tell the tale of a young couple embarking on their marriage as well as life in the early American wilderness.

But, like Thomas, Copland’s music tells multiple stories at once — traces several traditions simultaneously, speaks to multiple ears. It’s a generosity of spirit that Thomas seemed to draw from the orchestra, who under this maestro must attune to slighter, softer movements and borderline poetic gestures: a flattened hand, a ripple running across the fingers, as though he was palming the surface of a stream.

Some sections demonstrated Copland and Thomas’s shared fascination with creating environments of sound — like the rising introductory theme that later returns with sunset coloration.

Other sections showcased their respective expressive strengths: The menacing “preacher” passage restored to the suite by Thomas — a dark and stormy interruption that signals the reliable intrusion of “travails and tragedy” — may delay the climactic return of the suite’s signature Shaker melody (“Simple Gifts”) but only intensifies its cleansing effect. The descending chords that shade the finale, the final reaches of the theme in the strings and their slow taper to silence counted as some of my favorite moments in front of this orchestra.

During one of the final ovations, Thomas took Copland’s score from the stand and wrapped his arms around it like a dear friend. It seems like another demonstration of a skill unique to Thomas: the ability to fully embrace the music he loves, without holding on too tightly.