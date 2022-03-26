The 50-year-old Hawkins — who since 1997 had been the steady heartbeat of the multi-Grammy-winning band, inducted into the rock-and-roll Hall of Fame last year — died suddenly on Friday in Bogotá, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform a show later that night. He was honored on social media as the “epitome of the modern day rock star” and a “family man.” The band announced Hawkins’s death via a statement on social media, writing that, “The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.” A cause of death was not announced.

Tributes came from rock musicians across generations: from such younger fans as Miley Cyrus and a 9-year-old drummer from Paraguay, who had met Hawkins at a show, mere days before his death, as well as from Mick Jagger and Ringo Starr, who remembered Hawkins as a spirited performer, a kind person and a stellar musician. Concertgoers in Bogotá for the band’s Friday performance found themselves instead united by collective mourning.

Cyrus, who is scheduled to perform in Brazil on Saturday as part of the multi-city Lollapalooza festival, announced that her set will be dedicated to Hawkins. In a story posted on Instagram, Cyrus recalled dancing around Hawkins’s drum kit while he played along to “Brass in Pocket” by the Pretenders. “Love forever,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tony Iommi, leader of Black Sabbath, tweeted, “I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player.”

I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player. ⁰My deepest condolences go out to his family, his band and his fans. He will be sadly missed Rest In Peace Taylor. -Tony pic.twitter.com/MSYRMzDy8c — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) March 26, 2022

Liam Gallagher, of Oasis posted that he was “absolutely devastated.” Axl Rose, frontman of Guns N’ Roses, wrote that he was “Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing,” calling Hawkins “a really great guy, drummer n’ family man.”

Many noted Hawkins’s character and energy. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine tweeted a photo of himself and Hawkins with Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, writing: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power.” Singer Ozzy Osbourne called Hawkins, a “great person and amazing musician.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

The band Def Leppard posted a statement on Twitter from guitarist Rick Savage, who wrote that Hawkins was “the epitome of the modern day rock star & inspiration to kids everywhere, including this rather old one.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fans shared recent footage of Hawkins performing, including a video in Argentina earlier this week. Hawkins’s final performance was on March 22, at the Lollapalooza festival in Buenos Aires.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters three years after Dave Grohl formed the band. In Grohl’s 2021 autobiography, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” the former Nirvana drummer called Hawkins his “best friend and partner in crime.” In a 2014 “60 Minutes” interview, Grohl praised his drummer’s technical skills, saying, “I don’t necessarily miss being the drummer — because I have the greatest drummer in the world.”