The Oscars will also have a host for the first time since 2018 — three hosts, actually. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will split the duties, drawing upon their respective backgrounds in comedy. Ceremony producer Will Packer said in a statement that there would be “many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

What shouldn’t be expected, thankfully, is the realization of Schumer’s apparent pitch to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appear during the show via satellite or a pretaped segment. The comedian said during a recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that the idea stemmed from there being “so many eyes on the Oscars.” She added, “I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.” (It should be noted that telecast ratings have steadily declined over the years.)

Hall noted in an interview with Deadline that the goal is to “keep everything concise and really fun.”