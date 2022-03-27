Will “The Power of the Dog” triumph over “CODA” for best picture? Will Jane Campion become the third woman to ever win best director? Might Will Smith finally snag an Oscar for “King Richard”? Will the fashion tend toward outrageous or safe?
Follow along below for our coverage of the 94th Academy Awards, beginning with the red carpet. The ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.
Here’s what else to know:
Is there a red carpet this year?Return to menu
Yes! While there is a pre-show on the ABC News app featuring live red carpet interviews from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., traditional red carpet coverage will air on the network from 6:30 to 8, hosted by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and actors Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J.
Elsewhere, E! has its own offerings, featuring actress Laverne Cox, until the ceremony’s start.
Who is performing?Return to menu
Live performances of nominated original songs will include: Beyoncé's “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” Sebastián Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name and Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.” (The final nominated song, Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” won’t be performed due to scheduling conflicts, according to a news release.)
The academy also announced Thursday that several cast members from “Encanto” will perform the chart-topping — but not Oscar-nominated — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” A bop is a bop.
What changes have been made to the telecast?Return to menu
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in late February that eight categories — best original score, film editing, production design, makeup and hairstyling, sound, documentary short subject, live action short film and animated short film — would be removed from the live telecast. Instead, their awards will be distributed beforehand in a taped ceremony, of which clips will be included in the main broadcast.
The last time the academy tried to cut some categories from the live telecast — seemingly in an attempt to attract viewers who might be less interested in technical awards — backlash prompted the organization to reverse course. This year, it seems to be sticking with the decision. But that doesn’t mean it has been well received. Numerous Hollywood guilds have expressed their disappointment, in addition to a letter written to academy president David Rubin that was signed by more than six dozen industry professionals, including academy darlings James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, Kathleen Kennedy and John Williams.
Oscar-winning film editor Alan Heim told The Washington Post’s Travis M. Andrews that “the academy is looking to get a bigger audience, but I don’t think they know where the audience is.”
Who are the front-runners for an Academy Award?Return to menu
Jane Campion’s simmering thriller “The Power of the Dog” has been widely considered a front-runner for best picture throughout award season, though Sian Heder’s “CODA” is sneaking up on it. The latter, a coming-of-age drama about a teenager who is the only hearing person in her family, picked up major awards in the Oscars lead-up, including top honors at the Producers Guild of America Awards.
“CODA” has also done well in acting categories; supporting actor Troy Kotsur won the Screen Actors Guild Award and seems likely to snag the Oscar as well. Supporting actress seems a toss-up between long overdue wins for Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog) or Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), or another repeat SAG triumph — for Ariana DeBose, who would be the second actress to win for playing Anita in “West Side Story.”
Though best actor nominee Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) is undeniably a heavyweight, the category seems to be “King Richard” star and SAG winner Will Smith’s to lose. Best actress boasts the oddest collection among the four acting categories, between Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), the last of whom also won a SAG award.
And finally, best director: Campion is the first woman to be nominated twice in the category, following her 1994 nod for “The Piano.” But could her insensitive remarks toward Venus and Serena Williams at the Critics Choice Awards hurt her chances of beating Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)?
Who is hosting the show?Return to menu
The Oscars will also have a host for the first time since 2018 — three hosts, actually. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will split the duties, drawing upon their respective backgrounds in comedy. Ceremony producer Will Packer said in a statement that there would be “many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”
What shouldn’t be expected, thankfully, is the realization of Schumer’s apparent pitch to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appear during the show via satellite or a pretaped segment. The comedian said during a recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that the idea stemmed from there being “so many eyes on the Oscars.” She added, “I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.” (It should be noted that telecast ratings have steadily declined over the years.)
Hall noted in an interview with Deadline that the goal is to “keep everything concise and really fun.”
“You want to celebrate, and roast a couple of people here and there,” she said. “We want to make sure it’s a really incredible night because it’s the first time the show has had hosts in a couple of years.”
When and where can I watch the Oscars?Return to menu
The Oscars are scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. The show will air on ABC, as per usual, and stream online through the ABC app and services like Hulu and YouTube’s live television add-ons.
As the world adjusts to a “new normal,” so, too, will the Oscars. The ceremony, which last year took place on a smaller scale at Los Angeles’s Union Station, will return to its home at the Dolby Theatre, though still not filled entirely to capacity. Producers are requiring nominees and guests in the audience to show proof of coronavirus vaccination and two negative PCR tests, but the vaccine mandate will not extend to performers and presenters (who still have to be tested).