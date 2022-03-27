After a long season of campaigning by film studios, the Academy Awards are back and striving for normalcy a year after the pandemic contributed to historically low ratings. The ceremony will return to its usual home at the Dolby Theatre, preceded by a glamorous red carpet.

The three-hour show will look a little different. Not only will Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes be the first people to host the Oscars since Jimmy Kimmel four years ago, but there will also be fewer awards distributed live. Eight of the categories — best original score, production design and makeup and hairstyling among them — will be handed out in a separate ceremony and edited into the live broadcast later on.

Will “The Power of the Dog” triumph over “CODA” for best picture? Will Jane Campion become the third woman to ever win best director? Might Will Smith finally snag an Oscar for “King Richard”? Will the fashion tend toward outrageous or safe?

Follow along below for our coverage of the 94th Academy Awards, beginning with the red carpet. The ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

Here’s what else to know: