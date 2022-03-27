The camera cut to the star couple, as Smith appeared to laugh. Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and did not look pleased.

Rock then held up his arms in a “who, me?” gesture as some of the audience appeared to groan. “That was a nice one,” Rock laughed, and then looked like he was ready to continue. Then the tone changed very abruptly as Smith jumped out of his seat and made his way to the stage.

“Uh oh!” Rock said jovially. He started laughing as Smith kept walking. Then Smith slapped him in the face.

The audience was still cracking up, perhaps thinking this was all a bit — and then abruptly stopped. ABC cut the sound on the broadcast, so there was about 15 seconds of silence. However, a clip from Australian TV making the rounds on Twitter showed the dialogue between the two actors.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

“Oh, wow!” Rock said as Smith walked back to his seat. “Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f--ing mouth,” Smith yelled from his seat.

“Wow, dude,” Rock said. “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth!” Smith yelled louder.

“I’m going to. Okay?” Rock said, shaking his head.

At this point, the audio kicked back on in the ABC feed.

“That was, uh,” Rock said, trailing off. “Greatest night in the history of television?”