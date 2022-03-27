Best make up and hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best production design

“Dune”

Best film editing

“Dune,” Joe Walker

Best original score

“Dune”

Best live action short film

“The Long Goodbye”

Best animated short film

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best documentary short subject

“The Queen of Basketball”

Best sound

“Dune”