The most shocking moment of the night included two celebrities, but probably not in a way Packer intended. After Chris Rock made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith’s looks to “G.I. Jane,” her husband Will Smith stormed onto stage where he appeared to slap the comedian. The audio feed cut from the telecast, and Smith appeared to be screaming “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth!” according to reporters on the scene. ABC had to bleep it out for TV viewers.

“That was ... uh ... greatest night in the history of television,” Rock quipped soon after.

Moments later, Smith finally won his first best actor award for portraying Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena. With tears streaming down his face and with the feed cutting out at one point, Smith gave a somewhat rambling speech in which apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, at one point seeming to compare himself to the man he portrayed, who he said was “a fierce defender of his family.”

“Love will make you do crazy things,” Smith said. Notably, he did not apologize to Rock.

Aside from spontaneous acts of violence, the show was something of a return to form. Everyone was back in the Dolby Theatre, a welcome return after last year’s somniferous experiment from Steven Soderbergh, which was held in Los Angeles’s Union Station.

After some host-less years, this Oscar night got three: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes made up the comedic Cerberus, kicking things off together before taking turns trading off duties to the degree that it still felt hostless.

They traded a few political barbs aimed at Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (“Damn that Mitch McConnell,” Sykes said in response to Hall saying, “This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty toward women and children”).

Their main targets, however, were the movies themselves — save for Hall, whose primary bit centered on her singledom. Sykes joked that she watched “The Power of the Dog” “three times, and I’m halfway through it,” while Schumer admitted that she hasn’t seen any best picture nominations because “I have a toddler, so I just watched ‘Encanto’ 190 times.” (Movie Lovers Unite, indeed!)

Jessica Chastain took home best actress for portraying the titular character in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” her first win after three nominations, and she used her speech to shed light on the suicide epidemic and the anti-LGBTQ legislation being passed around the country.

New Zealand’s Jane Campion won her second Oscar for “The Power of the Dog,” the first movie she has directed in 12 years, but the Apple TV Plus-backed underdog “CODA” took best picture.

Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina and the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar when she received the trophy for best supporting actress — also putting “West Side Story’s” Anita in a small club with Don Corleone and the Joker as the only characters to win Oscars for two different actors. Troy Kotsur, who won best supporting actor, became the second deaf actor to win an acting award — the first being his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin for “Children of a Lesser God.” Sir Kenneth Branagh won best original screenplay, his first Oscar after eight nominations.

But those moments felt overshadowed by the celebrities filling every nook and cranny of the show — the slap heard around the world aside. DJ Khaled introduced the hosts. Megan Thee Stallion showed up to offer a verse on the live rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Reba McEntire was joined by Travis Barker, Kevin Jonas, Sheila E and Robert Randolph for her performance of “Somehow You Do.

To make room for all the montages and celebrities, the academy and ABC cut eight categories — mostly “below the line” ones: best original score, film editing, production design, makeup and hairstyling, sound, documentary short subject, live action short film and animated short film — from the live telecast. They instead chose to awkwardly wedge edited footage into the show, in an attempt to increase viewership and keep it to a crisp three hours (which didn’t happen — it ran for about 3 hours and 40 minutes, about 20 minutes longer than last year’s).

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer won for his “Dune” score — for which he famously invented an instrument — but didn’t bother showing up to the ceremony, a fact certainly eased by it happening before the show.

Instead of these craft categories, audiences were treated to two new, fan-voted categories — #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment — in which few seemed to actually participate and both of which seemed to celebrate Zack Snyder, whose “Army of the Dead” and “Justice League” won both, respectively, probably thanks to his army of Twitter stans.

The precious little time was also spent on appreciations of yesteryear’s films, including “Juno” for its 15th anniversary, “White Men Can’t Jump” for its 30th, “The Godfather” for its 50th and “Dr. No” for its 60th and “Pulp Fiction” for its … 28th — providing more opportunity to pack the stage with more celebs, including Rosie Perez, Elliot Page, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Well past the show’s intended midway point, Sykes, Hall and Schumer reappeared as tennis dad Richard Williams, televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker and Spider-Man. (Schumer, suspended from the ceiling as the webslinger and spraying Silly String, was already catching heat on Twitter for allegedly swiping the Leonardo DiCaprio joke she told in the monologue).

The mostly unspoken wrinkle in the evening’s festivities was, of course, the war in Ukraine, which wasn’t mentioned until nearly an hour and 40 minutes into the telecast when the academy requested a moment of silence by broadcasting a wall of text, followed immediately by an ad from Crypto.com that included a QR code through which people could donate money — creating confusion for the viewer on where the show ended and the commercials began. In fairness, some attendees wore blue ribbons inscribed with #WithRefugees. Much later in the show, Francis Ford Coppola shouted, “Viva Ukraine.”

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not appear in Packer’s broadcast, despite Schumer wanting him to appear via satellite and Sean Penn’s threats to smelt his two best actor Oscars if he wasn’t asked. In the end, it seemed like the leader of a war-rattled country had more important things to do. Maybe they sent him a ribbon.