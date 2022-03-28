“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," a spokesman said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” The Hollywood Reporter reported that “an emergency phone call” is being arranged with academy members.

Before the instantly infamous slap, the Smiths — one of Hollywood’s most powerful and gossiped-about couples — had already been a target for jokes earlier in the evening, when co-host Regina Hall poked fun at the long-standing rumors about their alleged open marriage. The duo was seen laughing on camera at the barb.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But when Rock cracked that he looked forward to seeing Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2″ (the actress shaved her head last year after revealing she had alopecia), Smith laughed, but Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and looked unamused. All of a sudden, Smith approached the stage and slapped Rock in the face. He then returned to his seat and yelled at Rock twice to “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth!”

Various industry insiders at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood describe the scene that unfolded as confused yet quiet chaos. Though the show proceeded as usual, a murmur started as people pulled out their phones to check Twitter and text friends to try to figure out what on earth had just happened or if it was a pre-planned bit.

But with one look at Rock, who was clearly rattled and briefly at a loss for words, it became obvious that this was no stunt. (ABC cut the sound for at least 20 seconds during the altercation.) Rock also had to stay in place to announce the winner of best documentary, which he was onstage to present.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One attendee, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the situation, said that while a voice-over announced the nominees, it looked like Rock started to leave the stage and walk toward Smith in the audience — but then Denzel Washington also got up to approach Smith, and Rock stayed where he was. Rock then announced the winner was Questlove’s “Summer of Soul,” though at that point, it seemed like few were paying attention.

“It was probably one of the most stunned, shocked, silences I have ever experienced in a setting,” the attendee said.

According to People magazine, unnamed show organizers “definitely discussed” kicking Smith out of the Dolby during the show; CNN reported the same, but added that producers couldn’t “mobilize” in time. (The academy did not respond to questions about those reports.) About 40 minutes later, Smith won the best-actor prize for his role as Richard Williams, the tenacious father of tennis prodigies Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.” He cried throughout his speech as he apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees for what had just happened, though he stopped short of saying anything about Rock specifically.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world.” He talked about protecting his co-stars during the film and the pressure of being in the entertainment industry when people can “talk crazy” about you, “disrespecting you.”

“I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse,” Smith said. “And you gotta smile, and you gotta pretend like that’s okay.”

Smith then skipped the press room but headed to the Vanity Fair after-party, a popular destination for Oscar winners to celebrate with their shiny trophies in hand. Smith attended alongside his wife and three kids, Trey, Jaden and Willow. According to a dispatch from The Washington Post’s Helena Andrews-Dyer, Smith could be found on the dance floor singing along to his own hits, including “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” courtesy of DJ D-Nice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"And what did the Hollywood party people do?" Andrews-Dyer wrote. "They didn’t boo. They didn’t turn their backs. They held up their phones to capture and pay tribute to this, the guy they recognize, the Will Smith they can get behind."

Tiffany Haddish held court on the dust-up toward the end of the party. She waxed poetic in front of a small group of people, including actor Duane Martin. She talked about the politics of Black hair and the strict beauty standards to which Black women, especially, are forced to adhere. She said she felt "real freedom" when she shaved her own head in 2020.

As a comedian, Haddish continued, she gives friends a heads up if she plans to joke about them (or their families) in her acts. Most notably, she told rapper Drake when she was planning to make fun of his dad hitting on her.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“If Imma do some jokes about you, Imma let you know. It’s communication," she said. "If I talk about somebody, I let ‘em know I’m about to talk about you."

Later, speaking to Page Six, Diddy claimed that Smith and Rock did, in fact, resolve the conflict at the party. “That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said, adding: “It’s all love. They’re brothers.'"