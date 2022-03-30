And after a slight pause, Rock looked out into the sold out Wilbur Theatre and asked: “How was your weekend?”

Busy Tremont Street in downtown Boston was lined with press, from local TV reporters to “Inside Edition,” “Entertainment Tonight” and even Agence France-Presse. Tickets were going for more than $1,000 on resale sites. And a pair of Boston ministers gathered to make a sidewalk speech calling for more attention to Black-on-Black crime.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife's hair during the Oscars on March 27. Smith won best actor for "King Richard." (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post, Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters/The Washington Post)

But Rock, dressed all in white onstage, chose not to even mention Will Smith, whose angry attack during the Academy Awards broadcast has become the main topic in the world of entertainment and culture.

“I had like a whole show I wrote before the weekend,” he said. “And I’m still kind of processing what happened. At some point, I’ll talk about that s---.”

A man in the balcony yelled, “Sue him, Chris; sue him, Chris,” in reference to the “King Richard” star.

Rock, 57, didn’t even pause before launching into his routine.