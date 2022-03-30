The revelation came after the Board of Governors met to initiate “disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the ceremony, Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Smith climbed onto stage, struck Rock across the face and returned to his seat, where he twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth.”

Advertisement

Later in the ceremony, he accepted the best actor award for his role in “King Richard” and gave a teary speech in which he apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but not Rock. The next day, he posted an Instagram apology to Rock. Rock has not spoken publicly about the event.

Previously, questions abounded as to why the academy did not remove Smith from the ceremony after the incident.

The academy said it is providing Smith with “at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.” The board will meet again on April 18, at which point it “may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions.”

Story continues below advertisement

It also called Smith’s actions a “deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.”

“Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment,” the statement continued. “We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”