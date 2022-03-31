Why am I up at two in the morning

Looking at stupid Face-book?

Why do I care about that girl from high school

And the pictures of lunch that she took?

Tomorrow at work when I can't keep my eyes open

I’ll promise I’m sleeping by ten.

But who am I kidding? In twenty-four hours

I’ll be right back here again.

(Marty Gold, Arlington, Va.)



We’ve circled the city for more than an hour

Showing the world how we hold all the power,

Running our engines and acting real mad

Fighting for rights we already had.

This road’s not familiar – perhaps we should pause;

I think maybe we’re lost – much like our cause.

(Frank Mann, Washington)



Tough Luck, Oligarchs

Because they’re friends with you-know-who

They find themselves in deep do-do;

Big boats, big cars and foot-ball teams,

But life’s less simple than it seems.

For in the end, just-us they’ll get

No hiding place for each as-set.

And when their boats are off high seas,

No tears cried for all-egg-are-keys.

(Jeff Rackow, Bethesda, Md.)



Where is my phone? Oh, it’s here in my hand.

My keys disappeared, I can’t go where I planned.

Why did I walk in this room? I forgot.

I had a good reason. Okay, maybe not.

I went to the store for some eggs and some tea,

Came home with a bird house to put in a tree.

Where is my memory? Help look for it, please.

I’ve left it somewhere, along with my keys.

(Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)



A sequel to “The Raven”:

The bird upon my stone-art head

Reminds me that my lady’s dead.

The only way to cool my hate:

I’ll see that bird upon my plate.

I smell him through the kitchen door!

He never will say “never” more.

(Sarah Jay, Churchville, Md.)



Put-in, Put-in, Rush-in boot-in’,

Sent a lot of soldiers shoot-in’

Into lands that aren’t his

’Cause that's the kind of guy he is.

(Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)



The rich get rich, the poor get poorer.

Since I’m flat broke, my future’s surer. (Chris Doyle)



Deep Thinking on Jan. 6

They’re counting in the House! Attack!

We have to take our country back!

Our greatest leader won, we know it.

Stand and fight. We cannot blow it.

They’ll take our pictures? We forgot.

Then catch and lock us up? Wait, what?

(Chris Doyle)



Metro Advisory

“If you see something, say something,” train guys all say!

Well, I’m quiet – no stuff to explain.

I’ve seen hardly a thing as I’ve sat here all day,

And I’ve certainly spotted no train. (Duncan Stevens)



Sky-bus riders acting bad from sea to wet blue sea “Don’t you teach my kid the truth!” dads shouting on TV Drag our bodies back to work much rounder than before There goes the place-where-neighbors-live, Deep State family moved next door Truck guys against fed over-reach are circling 'round the city

This is the new normal. You can see it isn’t pretty

(Roxi Slemp, Bariloche, Argentina)



One should never drink and drive

(I've often heard it said)

That way, when you do arrive

You’ll find that you aren’t dead.

(Milo Sauer, Fairfax, Va.)



The Billionaire's Guide to Escape From Earth

ice turn water

air get hotter

earth grow dryer

soon on fire

go to air now

leave rock there now

fly to new ball

(rich, not YOU all)

(Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)



Eve’s Lament

I should not have done it (I knew it!).

But I said to my guy, “Here, let's do it!”

It was given to me

By that thing in the tree;

Now we’re out on our cans. (Yeah, we blew it...)

(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)



Three Takes on Shakespeare's Sonnet 18

I. Should I suggest you’re like a summer day?

You’re prettier, yet somehow not as hot.

The summer dies, but you will always stay

A youngling in some future reader’s thought.

And if your looks go south before I’m dead,

I’ll look away and read these lines instead. (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)



II (a limerick). You: a day in a month that is hot,

But more pretty, and nicer (or not).

Here’s a song to be read

Even after you’re dead

To remind all the world what you’d got. (Sarah Jay)



III. May I say you are like a summer’s day?

You are more beautiful, more calm and clear.

Strong winds do shake the not-quite-flowers of May,

And summer’s short – then does foot-ball appear. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)



Restrictus, after W.E. Henley’s ‘Invictus’

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the hole from up to down,

I thank whatever gods may be

That I'm the hardest soul in town.

It matters not how thin the doorway,

How full the page with wrongs I did.

I did it my way, guys, not your way.

My head's held high. Come at me, kid. (Steve Bremner, Philadelphia)



The ‘Brady Bunch’ Theme, Even Simpler

Here’s the story of a pretty lady, who was bringing up three girls who all were great,

All of them had hair of gold like their mother – the youngest’s wasn’t straight.

It’s the story of a strange old father, who had three much stranger off-spring of his own;

There’s a reason these four guys all lived together and they were all alone.

Because one day when the lady met the old guy

It was clear that they could never be a pair,

For that dad … and all his sons were a-holes

That’s the reason that the story ends right there.

(Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)



And Last:

Some writing above’s tongue in cheek;

Some will only get laughs from the woke.

A few lines may fall short, but each week

We make many a pants-wetting joke. (Chris Doyle)

And Even Laster: The Losers’ Anthem

(To “Be Our Guest”)

Read our lines! Read our lines! We have lots of funny kinds!

You may think that we are crazy — there are very many signs.

Hurry up, do not wait! Why, the stuff we write is great!

Try the bathroom jokes, they're good ones! (Someone cuts not-understood ones.)

You can smile, you can laugh — well, at least at maybe half —

Should be clear by now we've really lost our minds!

Go on, get out your paper, tell each friend and neighbor!

Read our lines! Read our lines! Read our lines! (Jesse Frankovich)

