Packer said Rock went off-script immediately after taking the stage — where he appeared to present the best documentary feature trophy to Roots bandleader Questlove and his collaborators on “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” — ultimately delivering none of the jokes that were prepared and displayed in a teleprompter. But Packer said he wasn’t worried about Rock “freestyling”: “If there’s anybody that you don’t worry about going out in front of a live audience and riffing off the cuff, it’s Chris Rock — nobody’s better.”

Smith approached Rock onstage after the comedian made a crack about Pinkett Smith starring in a “G.I. Jane” sequel, which alluded to the actress’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her struggle with alopecia, rolled her eyes in response to the joke. But even then, Packer said, he thought Smith and Rock had come up with something on their own.

“I wasn’t concerned at all. I figured, ‘Okay, he’s going to say something or come at him,’ ” Packer told ABC News reporter T.J. Holmes. “Something funny is going to happen because that’s the nature of Chris and that’s the nature of Will, so let’s see what happens.”

After striking Rock, the actor returned to his seat, from where he yelled twice at the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out your f — ing mouth.” It was only then, Packer said, that he realized the scene had not been staged. “Once I saw Will yelling at the stage with such vitriol, my heart dropped. My heart at that point was just in my stomach because of everything it represented and what it looked like and who was involved.”

“I’ve never felt so immediately devastated like I did at that moment,” Packer added.

Still, as Rock, Questlove and the other winners headed backstage, Packer said he asked Rock if Smith had actually struck him. “He looked at me and he goes, ‘Yeah, I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali,’ ” Packer recalled. “He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell he was still in shock.”

Packer’s interview aired days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony after striking Rock but refused. The academy had been heavily criticized for allowing Smith to remain in the Dolby Theatre, where he tearfully accepted his first acting Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.”

Packer said officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived and were prepared to arrest Smith for “battery” if Rock wanted to press charges. “He was like, ‘No, I’m fine,’ … even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish,’ ” Packer said. When the police asked whether Rock wanted to them to take any action, “He said ‘no.’ ”

The producer said he was not part of a conversation in which Smith was asked to leave the ceremony voluntarily but relayed to “academy leadership” that Rock did not want Smith physically removed. “I was advocating for what Rock wanted in that time.”

Packer also defended the standing ovation Smith received upon accepting his award. Those applauding Smith “stood up for somebody who they knew, who was a peer, who was a friend, who was a brother, who has a three-decades plus long career of being the opposite of what we saw in that moment,” the producer said.

“I don’t think that these were people that were applauding anything at all about that moment and all these people saw their friend at his absolute worst moment and were hoping that they could encourage him and lift him up and that he would somehow try to make it better.”

Smith apologized to the academy and to his fellow nominees during his speech, but notably did not apologize to Rock. He addressed the comedian the following day in an Instagram post “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Holmes reported that Packer called Smith’s failure to apologize to Rock onstage “a missed opportunity.”

“I think what many of us were hoping was that he would go on that stage and make it better,” Packer said. “It couldn’t be made right in that moment because of what had happened but I think we were hoping that … he would stand on that stage and say that ‘what just happened minutes ago was absolutely and completely wrong — Chris Rock, I’m so sorry, please forgive me.’ ”

“I felt like he was going to win, and I was hoping if he stayed, he would say that,” Packer added.

Packer, the super producer behind “Girl’s Trip,” “Night School” and other blockbusters, produced the Oscars for the first time this year, alongside co-producer Shayla Cowan, the chief of staff at Packer’s eponymous production companies. The pair became the first all-Black team to produce the telecast, which has faced dwindling ratings in recent years.

Packer said Smith reached out the morning after the telecast — and at the Vanity Fair party, where the actor danced along to his chart-topping 1998 single “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and was feted by fellow attendees — to apologize for overshadowing what “should have been a gigantic moment” for Packer. “And he expressed his embarrassment, and that was the extent of it.”

Packer said the ceremony was able to continue because Rock “handled the incident with such grace and aplomb.” But the energy was “sucked completely out of” the Dolby. “It was like someone poured concrete in that room. It was this feeling of ‘what just happened? Is this real? How am I supposed to react?,’ ” Packer said. “So, it sucked the life out of that room and it never came back.”

The telecast, which controversially stripped eight craft categories from the live ceremony, did achieve Packer’s goal of increasing the Oscars audience from last year’s record low of 10.5 million. As Variety reported, Sunday’s telecast reached 16.6 million total viewers, a jump of nearly 60 percent. While the shocking incident reportedly drew additional viewers to the show in the minutes following the slap, Packer noted in his GMA interview that the highest-rated moment had occurred earlier in the night, when Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar for “Coda,” which went on to win best picture.

There were other historic moments at Sunday’s ceremony — including Ariana DeBose’s victory as the first Afro-Latina, openly queer actress to win an acting award. But Packer knows that Smith’s shocking actions have become the defining story of the night. “It’s bittersweet. … You have all these moments that are overshadowed now,” he said.