While it might be hard to top the unexpectedly contentious Oscars, there are still plenty of storylines to watch out for: Will the Grammys continue their predilection for awarding Gen Z pop phenoms the top prizes and call it a sweep for Olivia Rodrigo? Will album-of-the-year nominee Kanye West take his online feud with host Trevor Noah to the main stage? Will we be able to hear the performance from BTS over the screams of their fans?
Follow along with our live coverage as we discuss the early winners (dozens of categories are announced before the telecast even starts) and the celebrities’ outfits, and then rank the night’s performances.
The Grammys air at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, with red carpet coverage on E! beginning at 6.
Who’s presenting?Return to menu
As is true of the performers, this year’s presenters are an eclectic mix. They include nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove, who just won an Oscar, as well as past winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt and Keith Urban. Past nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne are also set to present, joined by a few Hollywood stars: actors Jared Leto, Anthony Mackie and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
Mitchell might be the most notable name among the presenters. She has kept a relatively low profile since suffering a brain aneurysm several years ago, though she has remained in the news. She received a Kennedy Center Honor late last year and, just months ago, joined Neil Young in removing her music from Spotify.
Who’s performing?Return to menu
Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are among the headliners this year, along with popular acts BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. The Recording Academy also announced performances by Jon Batiste and H.E.R; Grammys darling Brandi Carlile; and Broadway performers Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt, who will join “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler in honoring the late Stephen Sondheim.
Earlier this week, the Recording Academy added to the slate J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood. Three nominated acts — Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings — will take part in “special segments that will showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented.”
Lady Gaga, Nas, Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton are also scheduled to perform. The Foo Fighters pulled out after the sudden death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, for whom there will instead be a tribute.
Who’s nominated?Return to menu
As always, a quick reminder that the Grammys operate on an unusual calendar: The nominated works had to be released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, which is why Adele’s hit album “30,” released in November, is not yet eligible.
We already mentioned Rodrigo, whose chart-topping debut album, “Sour,” will likely land her at least a few of her seven nominations (sort of like when Billie Eilish won big two years ago with her own debut). Eilish earned just as many nods as Rodrigo this time around with her sophomore effort, “Happier Than Ever.” Taylor Swift, Rodrigo’s idol, earned an album of the year nod for “Evermore,” as did her onetime rival, Kanye West, for “Donda.”
The artists with the most opportunities to win, though, are Jon Batiste, who earned the most nominations at 11 total, along with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who each earned eight.
When and where are the Grammys?Return to menu
The 64th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, though E!'s red carpet coverage will begin hours before. The latter will be hosted by Laverne Cox, who reprises her role from the Oscars carpet.
This is the second year in a row that the ceremony has been postponed from Jan. 31, which seems an especially unlucky date for the Grammys. In 2020, a spike in cases caused the move; this year, the spread of the omicron variant pushed the telecast a couple months.
“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the Recording Academy stated at the time.