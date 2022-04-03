While it might be hard to top the unexpectedly contentious Oscars, there are still plenty of storylines to watch out for: Will the Grammys continue their predilection for awarding Gen Z pop phenoms the top prizes and call it a sweep for Olivia Rodrigo? Will album-of-the-year nominee Kanye West take his online feud with host Trevor Noah to the main stage? Will we be able to hear the performance from BTS over the screams of their fans?