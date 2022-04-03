It’s been quite a journey to the 2022 Grammy Awards.

After a roughly two-month delay due to concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus, “music’s biggest night” is back in business with an extended slate for album of the year (10 nominees as compared to last year’s eight), a new venue (Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles) and plenty of performers for fans of all (okay, most) genres.

While it might be hard to top the unexpectedly contentious Oscars, there are still plenty of storylines to watch out for: Will the Grammys continue their predilection for awarding Gen Z pop phenoms the top prizes and call it a sweep for Olivia Rodrigo? Will album-of-the-year nominee Kanye West take his online feud with host Trevor Noah to the main stage? Will we be able to hear the performance from BTS over the screams of their fans?

Follow along with our live coverage as we discuss the early winners (dozens of categories are announced before the telecast even starts) and the celebrities’ outfits, and then rank the night’s performances.

The Grammys air at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, with red carpet coverage on E! beginning at 6.