The Grammys are hulking out this year, expanding the nominee slate in the top categories from eight to 10 — which makes for some mind-breaking math: Someone ostensibly could win one of the night’s four biggest trophies with only 11 percent of the vote.

Numbers, shmumbers, right? The idea here is that “bigger” means “more inclusive,” which doesn’t really make sense. Improving inclusivity is a noble and essential goal for the Recording Academy, but Grammy night is fundamentally about prestige — and the only way to transform something inherently exclusive into something more inclusive is by inviting new people and dismissing the same-olds. But the Academy is horrible at breaking bad habits. Plus, after that 11 percent thing, asking organizers to balance an equation is probably too much.

The expansion of the slate feels especially egregious when it comes to album of the year — once the Academy’s unofficial top prize, now more like an award for recordings that feel reverse-engineered to win it. Still, these are the albums being touted as the year’s best, so with the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas approaching on Sunday, let’s give them a fresh listen in no particular order.

Taylor Swift, ‘Evermore’: From within her cozy new Pottery Barn aesthetic emerges some wild science fiction: Taylor Swift is now in the business of folding time. Back in November, she collapsed a decade by releasing a rerecorded version of her 2012 album “Red.” Before that, she ruled the quarantine mindshare with a pair of tidy, tasteful, introspective albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore” — shrewdly dropping them in separate Grammy eligibility windows. Unsurprisingly, “Folklore” won album of the year at last year’s Grammys, and if “Evermore” repeats the feat this year, it’ll make 2022 feel like 2021, but also like 2020, potentially cinching pandemic spacetime into a Gordian knot from which we may never be released: Taylortime, all the time, evermore, for real.