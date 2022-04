Will anything at Sunday’s Grammy Awards measure up to the unexpected frenzy of last week’s Oscars ceremony ? For the sake of everyone involved, let’s hope not. But that doesn’t mean the Grammys will be a snoozefest, either.

For starters, they’ll be held this year in Las Vegas (as opposed to their usual home in Los Angeles, which saves us all from having to think about the Crypto.com Arena). There will once again be a slew of live performances and a few narrative throughlines to keep an eye on, such as whether Gen Z pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo will sweep.