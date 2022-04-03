“Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine,” Jost said, kicking things off. “Which is kind of like Will Smith’s agent telling him, ‘You crushed it at the Oscars.’”

For anyone who somehow missed the unstoppable coverage, Jost informed viewers that Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards on Sunday after Rock made a joke at the expense of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. (The latest update amid the fallout was Friday night, when Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.)

Jost, married to actress Scarlett Johansson, noted that the slap “was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows.”

Che also brought up Smith’s defense during his acceptance speech for best actor, in which Smith said “love will make you do crazy things.”

“You know what else makes you do crazy things?” Che said. “Crazy.”

Jost mocked the academy over reports that producers had asked Rock if it was okay if Smith stayed. (“Hey, are you cool if the guy who just attacked you hangs around for a while? You don’t want to make him mad again.”) But he admitted it was understandable that no one knew what to do in the moment. “Even people at the Oscars were Googling, ‘Did Will Smith just slap Chris Rock?’” Jost said. “I think we should just acknowledge that was one of the craziest things we will ever see in our lives.”

Of course, they couldn’t resist making fun of the fact that O.J. Simpson weighed in on the debacle earlier in the week, as Kenan Thompson arrived with his Simpson impression to chat with Che: “Oh now, Michael, you know me, I hate conflict,” he started, and ended with, “Can I make a big confession that’s a long time coming? … I didn’t watch the Oscars.”

Earlier, the show squeezed in another sketch with Chris Redd as Smith in the audience at the Oscars, taking a break from casually chatting with seat-fillers to go slap Rock and then return as if nothing had happened. (This wasn’t too far off from the actual aftermath that viewers saw on the telecast.)

During the cold open, the show’s usual parody of Fox News saw the “Fox & Friends” hosts call former president Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) to ask his thoughts, to which he responded: “I did see slap. I enjoyed slap. I was very impressed by Hitch. Quite an arm on Hitch. I always knew Hitch had an arm.”

Meanwhile, in his monologue, host Carmichael impressively managed to never once actually utter the word “slap.”

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Carmichael said. “I want to be clear up top. I talked about it enough. Kept talking about it. Kept thinking about it. I don’t want to talk about it. And you can’t make me talk about it.”

Clearly, he kept talking about it: Carmichael expressed his faux frustration — also possibly real frustration — about how the slap only happened six days ago, yet it feels like everyone has been talking about it for years. He remembered wistfully that it was kind of exciting on Monday, but less fun on Tuesday when it started being about “a lot of proxy arguments: hair and Black men and White people on Twitter.” It got progressively worse until Carmichael decided he would never talk about it again … until SNL creator Lorne Michaels showed up in his dressing room.

“He was like, ‘I think you need to talk about it … the nation needs to heal,’” Carmichael said to lots of laughs from the crowd. “I said, ‘The nation needs to what? You want me to do that?’ The nation don’t even know me. The nation has no clue who I am. I have to be the least famous host in SNL history.”

Carmichael took this moment to introduce himself to anyone who might not be aware that he’s a comedian, and that he has a new special on HBO, in which he comes out as gay.

“I’ve got so many homophobic cousins, I can’t even heal my family,” he said. “You want me to heal the nation?!”

Carmichael then urged former president Barack Obama to stop “chilling” and writing books so he can share what he thinks about the Oscars incident.