Best new age album
“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best improvised jazz solo
“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” Chick Corea
Best jazz instrumental album
“Skyline,” Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best large jazz ensemble album
“For Jimmy,” Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin pop album
“Mendó,” Alex Cuba
Best música urbana album
“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin rock or alternative album
“Origen,” Juanes
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
“A Mis 80′s,” Vincente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Latin jazz album
“Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho Valdés
Best American roots performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best American roots song
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best Americana album
“Native Sons,” Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass album
“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck
Best traditional blues album
“I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
Best contemporary blues album
“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best folk album
“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best regional roots music album
“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a
Best reggae album
“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja
Best global music performance
“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
Best global music album
“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo
Best spoken word album
“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle
Best musical theater album
“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Best song written for visual media
“All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham
Best instrumental composition
“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock
Best recording package
“Pakelang,” 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
Best boxed or special limited edition package
“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition”
Best Album Notes
“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Louis Armstrong
Best Historical Album
“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Remixed Recording
“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones
Best immersive audio album
“Alicia,” Alicia Keys
Best music film
“Summer of Soul”