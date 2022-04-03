The list of winners from the 64th Grammy Awards:

Best country song

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best country solo performance

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best dance/electronic album

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best dance/electronic recording

“Alive,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best music video

“Freedom,” John Batiste

Best new age album

“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best improvised jazz solo

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” Chick Corea

Best jazz instrumental album

“Skyline,” Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best large jazz ensemble album

“For Jimmy,” Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin pop album

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

Best música urbana album

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Origen,” Juanes

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

“A Mis 80′s,” Vincente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Latin jazz album

“Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho Valdés

Best American roots performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American roots song

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best Americana album

“Native Sons,” Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass album

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

Best traditional blues album

“I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

Best contemporary blues album

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best folk album

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best regional roots music album

“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a

Best reggae album

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja

Best global music performance

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best global music album

“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

Best spoken word album

“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

Best musical theater album

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best song written for visual media

“All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham

Best instrumental composition

“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock

Best recording package

“Pakelang,” 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition”

Best Album Notes

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Louis Armstrong

Best Historical Album

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Remixed Recording

“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones

Best immersive audio album

“Alicia,” Alicia Keys

Best music film

“Summer of Soul”