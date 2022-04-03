Best R&B performance
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best traditional R&B performance
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
Best progressive R&B album
“Table for Two,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B song
'Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Best solo pop performance
“Driver’s License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best rock performance
“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best rock song
“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters
Best rock album
'Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters
Best metal performance
“The Alien,” Dream Theater
Best country song
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton
Best country duo/group performance
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
Best country solo performance
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best dance/electronic album
“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee
Best dance/electronic recording
“Alive,” Rüfüs du Sol
Best alternative music album
“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
Best comedy album
“Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.
Best music video
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
Best new age album
“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best improvised jazz solo
“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” Chick Corea
Best jazz instrumental album
“Skyline,” Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best large jazz ensemble album
“For Jimmy,” Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin pop album
“Mendó,” Alex Cuba
Best música urbana album
“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin rock or alternative album
“Origen,” Juanes
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
“A Mis 80′s,” Vincente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Latin jazz album
“Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho Valdés
Best gospel performance/ song
“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans
Best contemporary Christian music performance/ song
“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans
Best gospel album
“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans
Best contemporary Christian music album
“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best roots gospel album
“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood
Best American roots performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best American roots song
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best Americana album
“Native Sons,” Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass album
“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck
Best traditional blues album
“I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
Best contemporary blues album
“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best folk album
“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best regional roots music album
“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a
Best reggae album
“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja
Best global music performance
“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
Best global music album
“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo
Best children’s music album
“A Colorful World,” Falu
Best spoken word album
“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle
Best musical theater album
“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
Best song written for visual media
“All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham
Best instrumental composition
“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock
Best recording package
“Pakelang,” 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
Best boxed or special limited edition package
“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition”
Best Album Notes
“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Louis Armstrong
Best Historical Album
“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones
Best immersive audio album
“Alicia,” Alicia Keys
Best music film
“Summer of Soul”
Best engineered album, classical
“Chanticleer Sings Christmas,” Chanticleer
Producer of the year, classical
Judith Sherman
Best orchestral performance
“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Philadelphia Orchestra
Best opera recording
“Glass: Akhnaten,” The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best choral performance
“Mahler: Symphony No. 8 ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
Best chamber music/ small ensemble performance
“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas — Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Best classical instrumental solo
“Alone Together,” Jennifer Koh
Best classical solo vocal album
“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
Best classical compendium
“Women Warriors — The Voices of Change”
Best contemporary classical composition
“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw