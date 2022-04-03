The list of winners from the 64th Grammy Awards:

Song of the year

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best rap song

“Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best melodic rap performance

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best rap album

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B performance

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best traditional R&B performance

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

Best progressive R&B album

“Table for Two,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B song

'Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best solo pop performance

“Driver’s License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best rock performance

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best rock song

“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters

Best rock album

'Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best metal performance

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

Best country song

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best country solo performance

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best dance/electronic album

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best dance/electronic recording

“Alive,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best alternative music album

“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best comedy album

“Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

Best music video

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

Best new age album

“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best improvised jazz solo

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” Chick Corea

Best jazz instrumental album

“Skyline,” Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best large jazz ensemble album

“For Jimmy,” Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin pop album

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

Best música urbana album

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Origen,” Juanes

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

“A Mis 80′s,” Vincente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Latin jazz album

“Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho Valdés

Best gospel performance/ song

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian music performance/ song

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best gospel album

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best roots gospel album

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

Best American roots performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American roots song

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best Americana album

“Native Sons,” Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass album

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

Best traditional blues album

“I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

Best contemporary blues album

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best folk album

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best regional roots music album

“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a

Best reggae album

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja

Best global music performance

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best global music album

“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

Best children’s music album

“A Colorful World,” Falu

Best spoken word album

“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

Best musical theater album

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

Best song written for visual media

“All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham

Best instrumental composition

“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock

Best recording package

“Pakelang,” 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition”

Best Album Notes

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Louis Armstrong

Best Historical Album

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones

Best immersive audio album

“Alicia,” Alicia Keys

Best music film

“Summer of Soul”

Best engineered album, classical

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas,” Chanticleer

Producer of the year, classical

Judith Sherman

Best orchestral performance

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Philadelphia Orchestra

Best opera recording

“Glass: Akhnaten,” The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best choral performance

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8 ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Best chamber music/ small ensemble performance

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas — Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Best classical instrumental solo

“Alone Together,” Jennifer Koh

Best classical solo vocal album

“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Best classical compendium

“Women Warriors — The Voices of Change”

Best contemporary classical composition

“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw