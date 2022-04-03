Zelensky appeared from a bunker in Kyiv, according to Variety, which reported that the video was shot within the past 48 hours. ″The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we’ll never see them drawing,” he said. “Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.”

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos, they sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them, but the music will break through anyway,” he continued. “We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence.”

He concluded: “Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today, to tell your story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence. And then peace will come. To all our cities the war is destroying: Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others. They are legends already, but I have a dream of them living. And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.”

The video led into a performance by John Legend, who sang a new ballad he just released earlier in the day called “Free.” Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan joined in, as did singer Mika Newton; a chyron noted that her sister is serving in the Ukrainian army. Poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who just fled Ukraine days ago, joined them and read a poem asking for protection for her country and family.

All four were dressed in either blue or yellow as a tribute to the Ukrainian flag, and photos from the destruction of the war played behind them on a giant screen.

Zelensky’s appearance comes a week after the Academy Awards, where there were rumors that the former actor also might appear. Actor and activist Sean Penn made headlines for saying that if Zelensky didn’t make a cameo on the Oscars, he would “smelt” his trophies in public.