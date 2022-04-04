“Support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence,” he added. “And then peace will come.”

Below the screen, Legend sang: “Lay down soldiers, lay down those weapons, let peace rush in. … There is a God, and we’re just saying, Lord, rain down freedom. Rain down till we’re all free.”

His soulful performance featured Ukrainian singer Siuzanna Iglidan along with Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who fled the country just days ago. The moment stood in stark contrast to last week’s Oscars, which opted to have a moment of silence for the war-rattled country — despite pushes to have the Ukrainian president appear.

Otherwise, Sunday’s telecast on CBS generally marked a return to form for the 64th Grammy Awards, after a pandemic-delayed, audience-free, outdoor ceremony in 2021 and an approximately two-month delay sparked by a surge of the omicron variant this year. It was held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and welcomed back comedian Trevor Noah as host.

Producer Ben Winston and showrunner Raj Kapoor have said they wanted to retain some of the intimacy from last year’s more minimalist ceremony, but everything felt bigger rather than smaller — particularly the Recording Academy’s expanding the big four general field categories from eight to 10 nominees.

Noah made a solid argument for having a single host at an awards show. His jokes may not have produced too many audible chuckles, but they hit the right pleasure centers often enough, such as when he fussed at the crowd for chair-dancing or tried cheering up the nominees who didn’t win by saying, “At the end of the day, you have something that not everyone else has: money.” Even when his jokes were clunkers — some wordplay about vaccine shots and the boozy kind of shots, or questioning “What is Finneas’s last name?” — he kept the show moving along at a quick clip. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may want to take note.)

Looming over the ceremony was the shadow of last weekend’s Oscars, where Will Smith climbed onstage and slapped Chris Rock in one of the most exciting, if not uncomfortable, live television moments in recent history. It’s been 13 years since the Grammys had a similar moment of infamy — Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for female video of the year. While neither show necessarily hopes for these type of moments, it would be disingenuous to pretend like they don’t attract the attention of an increasingly uninterested populace.

“We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” Noah joked in the monologue, and that’s pretty much what happened.

Rarely is the Grammys telecast about the winners, and this year was no different.

Jon Batiste led the pack with 11 nominations, and the New Orleans-born bandleader and musical director of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” took home five, including album of the year for “We Are.”

As anticipated, Olivia Rodrigo took home best new artist, which she dubbed her “biggest dream come true,” along with best pop vocal album for “Sour.” Hometown rapper Baby Keem won best rap performance for “Family Ties,” thanking both Vegas and “the women that raised me.” Doja Cat won best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA — but had to rush out from the bathroom to arrive to the stage on time, albeit a little breathless.

Jazmine Sullivan won best R&B album for “Heaux Tales,” saying that her album was a “safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other and not be exploited at the same time.” Chris Stapleton, noting that it was his twin boys’ birthday, discussed the sacrifices required to be a working musician after winning best country album for “Starting Over,” saying, “hopefully we’re all doing it so that we make the world a better place.”

The most controversial win happened before the show when Louis C.K. won best comedy album for “Sincerely Louis CK,” despite the many sexual misconduct accusations against him, which he has confirmed.

Instead — and as usual — the performances were the meat of the telecast, particularly since most of the 86 awards were given out beforehand.

Silk Sonic, the vanity project from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, kicked things up by playing “777” in full glittery glory, likely a taste of their Vegas residency. It was all sparkly jumpsuits, 10,000 watts of bright lights, Elvis-and-James Brown cosplaying splendor — feeling like the musical equivalent of a slot machine.

Their “Leave the Door Open” took song of the year, leading to a brief but emotional speech from co-writer Dernst Emile II, known as D’Mile, who dedicated the award to his mother, who died Wednesday. The duo won again for record of the year. “We are really trying to remain humble at this point,” joked .Paak.

Rodrigo began her performance of “Drivers License” from, yes, a Mercedes-Benz parked onstage — prompting Noah to say the song captures “just how heartbreaking it is going to the DMV.” Lil Nas X, perhaps the biggest TikTok success in the music world, continued mining the Internet by tossing up tweets and viral cable news moments decrying his music video for “Montero” on the screen behind him, while performing a medley of hits.

Lady Gaga appeared to perform a song from her and Tony Bennett’s album of Cole Porter standards, titled “Love for Sale.” But she was forced to perform without Bennett, who, at 95, became the oldest artist ever nominated in a “general field” category, and the second oldest nominee overall in Grammy history but wasn’t able to make the ceremony.

Some acts, such as BTS and J Balvin, opted for elaborately choreographed performances with an abundance of backup dancers and musicians. Others, including Brandi Carlile, opted for low key, with just the musicians onstage. Carrie Underwood appeared to perform new song “Ghost Story” from a rising platform (with a wind machine, for full effect), and H.E.R. rocked out with Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker.

During her performance of “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish wore a shirt bearing the face of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50, who died unexpectedly March 25. The show later memorialized Hawkins during the time slot in which the band would have performed, in a short video kicking off the “In Memoriam” reel. As images of the deceased flashed across the screen, Broadway performers Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt joined “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler to perform a musical medley dedicated to Stephen Sondheim, who died in November.

The show’s only glaring flaw was entirely self-inflicted. The Recording Academy previously announced that three nominated acts — Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings — would perform in “special segments that will showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented” that took place on the arena’s roof. But all three were cut in half by commercials. The academy did a much better job highlighting the behind-the-scenes crafts workers by inviting some of them to introduce the artists they work for.

Otherwise, the telecast seemed like a rousing success — even if it felt, at times, as empty as a weekend in Vegas. Perhaps most amazingly, it ended at 11:30 p.m. on the dot, once again in stark contrast to the Oscars, which ran about 40 minutes late.