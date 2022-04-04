Jon Batiste (a CBS staple as the bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) won album of the year and five trophies overall, the most of any act; the Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak duo Silk Sonic followed close behind with four awards.

Here’s what you missed from the telecast, which took place in Las Vegas after being delayed two months because of the coronavirus pandemic:

1. Zelensky makes a surprise appearance

In a moment that no one in the audience saw coming, Zelensky suddenly appeared via video in a prerecorded message and urged the millions of viewers to “support us in any way you can” during the Russian invasion: “Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV,” he said.

The video led into a performance from John Legend, who introduced a piano ballad he debuted earlier in the day called “Free.” He was joined by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, singer Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who fled Ukraine only days ago.

⚡️Ukrainian artists, Zelensky address audience at the Grammys.



President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the audience in a pre-recorded video, wherein he said:“We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.” pic.twitter.com/DrUzTNqsDO — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 4, 2022

2. Jon Batiste made a fine album that probably shouldn’t have won the night’s top honor

Let’s get it out of the way: With “We Are,” Batiste made what the Recording Academy considers a capital-I “Important” album. It has all the signifiers of the type that gets rewarded at the Grammys: a fun and lively sound, genre bending and blending, and reflections on race and identity. But as The Washington Post’s pop music critic Chris Richards said, “It is power-to-the-people music that the people can listen to at brunch.”

Sure, people like brunch music, but it’s not really the thing that should be bestowed with album of the year. The academy could have easily used the honor to continue shining a light on some of the brightest young stars in music, such as Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”) or Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”). Grammy agnostics who keep hoping for more forward-thinking selections will once again ponder the same refrain: There’s always next year.

3. Silk Sonic had a ‘clean sweep’

The Recording Academy really likes Silk Sonic. The duo that is Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the show with a tune apt for the Las Vegas setting: “777,” an ode to Sin City and the promise of winning big. The pair went on to win in four categories — song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and, in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan, best R&B performance — all for their soulful single “Leave the Door Open.” The romantic track, from the pair’s debut album “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” was notably introduced at last year’s ceremony. They later performed the song at the BET Awards.

The song’s award-show journey, combined with our pandemic-skewed sense of time, made “Leave the Door Open” feel a bit less novel than when we first saw it performed on the Grammys stage. And perhaps that’s why it was a little (though not unpleasantly) surprising that Silk Sonic pulled off what .Paak called “a clean sweep.”

4. Olivia Rodrigo had her big Grammys debut — even if it could’ve been bigger

Rodrigo had a big night at the Grammys. Seven nominations, a coveted performing slot and the momentum of fans of all ages behind the 19-year-old pop star. So, three wins (including best new artist) and a beautiful live rendition of her breakthrough smash, “Drivers License,” later, why does it still seem like Rodrigo was a bit shorted?

Plenty of her contemporaries went home with less, but Rodrigo was seen as the ascendant star heading into the night and had good odds of being anointed by the Recording Academy as a big deal to be reckoned with at future ceremonies. Instead, she lost the two biggest awards of the evening (record and album of the year) to Silk Sonic and Batiste, respectively — industry veterans. Sure, there are probably plenty of awards to come for Rodrigo, but it still felt like a missed opportunity.

5. Questlove got to accept — and present — without interruption

You may have heard that something strange happened just before Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson took the Oscars stage last Sunday to accept his first Oscar, for the documentary “Summer of Soul.” But after a week in which all we could talk about was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock — even when we were not talking about it — the Grammys were largely devoid of remarks about the incident.

Questlove, whose Oscars acceptance speech was almost completely overshadowed by Smith’s antics, earned the right to at least reference the slap while presenting the award for song of the year. “I’m going to present this award, and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” he joked. (Ahead of the Grammys telecast, Questlove gave an uninterrupted acceptance speech while accepting his trophy for best music film).

And of course, host Trevor Noah couldn’t ignore the slap heard ‘round the world. During his opening monologue, he made a reference to keeping other people’s names out of everyone’s mouths, alluding to what Smith yelled after hitting Rock. When he chatted with Silk Sonic later in the show, Noah made another obligatory reference — to not talking about Bruno — which drew some epic side-eye from Mars, who thankfully broke into laughter moments later. (Hey, we’ve seen some things).

6. BTS enthralled the audience

K-pop superstar group BTS doubled down on the whole “Grammys in Las Vegas” vibe and dazzled the crowd with an “Ocean’s 11”-themed (or was it “Mission: Impossible”? Or Bond?) rendition of “Butter.”

Members of the group spread across the stage as they rappelled from the ceiling with ropes and made their way into the audience. Kim Tae-hyung (known as V) sat next to Rodrigo and whispered in her ear. (He must have said something intriguing because she looked enthralled.) All of that, combined with perfect choreography and a complicated move in which they took off their jackets and tied them together to make it look like they were playing a guitar, immediately added up to one of the best performances of the night.

7. Billie Eilish honors Taylor Hawkins

In 2020, Billie Eilish went home with the four biggest Grammys: best new artist, record, song and album of the year. In 2022, she got shut out after being nominated for seven trophies. But the pop wunderkind delivered one of the most riveting performances, singing “Happier Than Ever,” the genre-melding title track from her second studio album. Water poured down as she bounced around the stage, only mildly alarming anyone who remembered how much electronic equipment was around.

She also wore a T-shirt showcasing the late Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died last month at age 50. The band had been scheduled to play on the show but canceled the appearance along with all tour dates. Right before the “In Memoriam” segment, Noah took a moment to send sympathies from the Grammys to Hawkins’s family and friends.

8. Lady Gaga had a rare miss

There was a lot going on in Lady Gaga’s frenzied tribute to her good pal and singing partner Tony Bennett — and not all of it good. The singer did a lot of vamping, plenty of lip-quivering and what sounded like scatting, but none of it added up to a cohesive performance or fitting send-off to Bennett, who retired from the stage last year at age 95.

In honor of the musical legend and their Grammy-winning traditional pop vocal album, “Love for Sale,” Gaga belted out a cut-and-paste version of the title track followed by a thankfully slower-paced but no less hectic “Do I Love You.” While the montage of Gaga and Bennett recording together that played behind her was truly affecting, Gaga, usually so assured in what she wants to say as an artist, seemed to spend her time onstage unsure of whom she wanted to sound like.

9. Doja Cat took an ill-timed bathroom break

Perhaps it was the nerves. Because instead of patiently awaiting her first Grammy from her seat inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, when Doja Cat won best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More” with rapper SZA, the singer was booking it back from the ladies room.

When their names were called, SZA made it to the stage solo with the help of crutches (and a dress assist from fellow nominee Gaga) while Doja Cat rushed in from off-camera. “Listen, I have never taken such a fast [bathroom break] in my whole life,” said the rapper and singer (with more colorful language), who had to take a minute to catch her breath. But after fixing her dress and taking in the gravity of the moment, Doja Cat got emotional: “I like to downplay a lot of [stuff], but this is a — it’s a big deal.”

10. Craft workers were spotlighted, but a boost for lesser-known genres fell short

The Oscars drew criticism ahead of its ceremony last weekend when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that eight craft categories — including makeup and hair design, documentary short and film editing — would be bumped from the telecast. So it made for a striking contrast Sunday when the Grammys show featured several people whose integral work for the music industry typically happens behind the scenes.

Among them: Eilish’s production manager, Nicole Massey, who introduced the singer as “the best 20-year-old boss in the world,” and Joan Lee, a wardrobe supervisor for Carrie Underwood, who went on to perform her new single, “Ghost Story.”

But it wasn’t a total slam dunk for the Recording Academy, which had promised to spotlight artists from lesser-known genres. Those performances — including sets from Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola and contemporary worship collective Maverick City Music — took place atop the MGM Grand, which looked exciting for the fans who watched in person. But for viewers at home, the performances were sandwiched between commercial breaks and not aired in full. If the goal was to give underappreciated artists their due, the setup didn’t quite work.

11. A Versace costume change was a throwback MTV moment

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion showed up in matching Versace looks — strappy black dress, liquid leggings and blinged-out jewelry — to present the best new artist award. “You stole my look!” Megan said to Dua, who responded, “I was told I had the exclusive.” Was this a fashion faux pas or a designed comedic moment? Thankfully, Donatella Versace was on hand to remedy the situation by yanking some fabric from each frock, and voilà: two different looks.

The moment was, of course, a throwback to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, when allegedly dueling divas Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston showed up in identical floor-length gowns. The two bantered onstage for a bit about their supposed one-of-a-kind dresses before Carey took matters into her own hands. “Fortunately, I come prepared for situations like this,” she said before removing the bottom of her outfit to reveal a shorter, sleeker version. (Houston then did the same.) Carey replied to a tweet calling out the vintage moment during the broadcast Sunday: “Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen.”

12. Yes, Louis C.K. won a Grammy

We’re not really sure why either. The Grammy for best comedy album this year went to “Sincerely Louis CK,” a record on which the disgraced comedian addresses the fallout from having five women allege sexual misconduct by him in 2017 — allegations to which C.K. responded, “These stories are true.”