The climate crisis suffers from a problem of scale. It is intimately connected to the smallest, most basic aspects of daily life: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the way the sun feels on an uncomfortably hot day. It’s a crisis we can taste, touch and smell — a crisis dripping out of pores, drying up mouths, filling lungs.

Yet very often, the images that come to mind when we think about climate change are too big to wrap our heads around: glaciers melting somewhere; coal plants scattered around the world, pumping emissions into the sky; a rising ocean; a decimated forest.

Helplessness is a reasonable, but not particularly useful response.

So you can see why “Coal and Ice” — an exhibition of hundreds of large-scale documentary photographs, largely of glaciers and coal miners, that have been projected onto 50 screens under a 30,000-square-foot tent at the Kennedy Center’s Reach Plaza — might leave you both over- and underwhelmed. It’s easy to feel alienated by this existential threat. This show doesn’t help.

Presented in partnership with the Asia Society, “Coal and Ice” was first presented in Beijing in 2011, back when we were still talking about the ozone layer and calling it “global warming” — which could explain the predictable approach.

Divided into sections titled “Coal Miners,” “Landscapes” and “Human Consequences,” the installation aims to visualize the connection between coal and ice. It’s an alluring artistic idea: the mines’ grime contrasting with the Arctic’s white. But it’s unlikely that the average viewer will feel immediately invested in either — especially without the help of wall text, which the show strangely avoids. (Tip: Check out the virtual guide at coalandice.org before you go, so you know what you’re looking at.)

It’s not that “Coal and Ice” doesn’t have powerful images. It features work by dozens of photographers, including such well-known names as Robert Capa, David Seymour and Gordon Parks. When you enter the show, you feel almost lifted by stunning shots of glaciers and mountains by David Breashears and Jimmy Chin. In a photograph of a fellow coal worker by miner and photographer Song Chao, the subject’s humanity radiates from behind the filth coating his face, like sun melting away dirty snow. Aerial shots by Cameron Davidson give the Earth’s surface an abstract painter’s rhythmic touch. And the “Human Consequences” section presents memorable apocalyptic horrors both public — footage of people rowing through flooded streets — and domestic — Darcy Padilla’s image of laundry machines towering in a decimated landscape.

But from the start of the show, there’s a disconnect, a protective layer between you and the kind of stirring, substantive emotion that sticks with you.

While the show includes found disaster footage that is instinctively terrifying, it has a sensationalistic quality that keeps it from feeling real It’s difficult to connect with the experience of a nameless person whisked away by rapids in the subway station, after all.

The glacier photos are almost too beautiful, like escapist computer-desktop wallpaper or an advertisement for an Arctic cruise.

Black-and-white photographs of miners, which range from the early 1900s to the present and capture laborers from around the world, seem as if they are all from the same distant era. We ought to feel the climate crisis breathing down our necks. And yet “Coal and Ice” creates the dangerous illusion that it’s somehow in the past.

Several photographs are casualties of the show’s dizzying design. The projectors flip through images like a nervous fifth-grader giving a slide presentation. You don’t get a chance to really connect with any single image: The eyes of a Ukrainian miner from the recently bombed Luhansk region in one; a fiery, orange California sky in another.

The show caters to flickering attention spans. And that might be the main trouble here. Meaningful action on a slow-moving catastrophe like climate change demands patience and focus: While the climate crisis is always present, it is not always flashing in front of your eyes.

If you go

Coal and Ice

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Reach Plaza, 2700 F St. NW. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.

Dates: Open Wednesday to Sunday through April 22.

Prices: Free.

