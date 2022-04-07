Style Invitational Week 1483: Pun for the Roses

BEERS

JEERS

WEARY

TEARY

A Commanders fan’s usual quarter-by-quarter experience. (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)



BULLY

RAIDS,

BOMBS.

CINCH?

UHHHH . . .

The remarkable turn of events in Ukraine. (Duncan Stevens)



BRIEF

BRADY

BREAK

When you realize that being driven into the ground by giant linemen beats being driven up the wall by your kids. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)



FAULT

FAUCI,

TRUST

SEUSS

Fox on docs. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)



BANJO

KAZOO

DISCO

COMBO

The least frequently hired musical ensemble. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)



SIXTY

TIMES

ZILCH

Success rate of you-know-who’s post-election lawsuits. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)



SOLID

WASTE

AUDIT

CHIEF

How your résumé can describe the year you spent dumpster-diving. (Chris Doyle)



MARIE:

BLADE

ADIEU

AHEAD!

The 1793 guillotine squad lets the queen know what’s coming. (Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)



GRAVY

TRAIN

WRECK

Welcome to inflation. (Mark Raffman)



BLECH

GROSS

SOGGY

Back-to-school reviews are in for the cafeteria. (Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md.)



CHINA

INDIA

SYRIA

NEPAL

JAPAN

QATAR

Oh shoot, I thought I was playing Worldle! (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)



TRASH

TRUTH,

TRUST

TRUMP:

What suffices for the GOP platform these days. (Jonathan Jensen)



TWICE-

DAILY

SNACK:

EXTRA-

LARGE

PIZZA

Your Mama’s diet. (Chris Doyle)



POLAR

DUMBO

MUMBO

JUMBO

Palinspeak. (Jesse Frankovich)



SHINY-

PATED

ASSET-

LADEN

PAPER

OWNER

(Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) (Jesse Frankovich)



And Last:

PRIZE:

OLIVE

GREEN

LLAMA

VOMIT

What makes Losers try so hard for Invite ink. (Jon Gearhart)



And Even Laster:

MYERS

NAMES

OTHER

LOSER?

FIXED!

Trump enters the Invitational, gets no ink. (Steve Benko, Southport, Conn.)



And Lastest of All:

MYERS

MOTTO:

SORRY,

LOSER.

ENTER

AGAIN!

And I always do. (Jon Gearhart)



And Even Lasterest of All:

LOSER

MINDS

THINK

ALIKE

Why the Empress gets so many entries with the same lame jokes. (Submitted by Jesse Frankovich AND Chris Doyle)