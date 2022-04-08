Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that Will Smith is banned from attending all academy events, most notably including the Academy Awards, for the next 10 years as penalty for slapping Chris Rock onstage at last month’s Oscars. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in an open letter addressed to “our academy family” that the celebratory intentions of the March 27 ceremony "were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.” They also apologized, stating that they “did not adequately address the situation in the room,” and thanked Rock for maintaining his composure onstage.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the letter continued. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Smith said in a statement Friday, "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The academy’s board of governors met a week after Smith resigned from the organization, referring to his actions at the ceremony as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.” In a statement posted to his Instagram the day after the Oscars, Smithapologized to Rock, the academy and his fellow nominees and winners. He said he would “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

Smith’s resignation means he can no longer take part in Oscars voting, but it doesn’t affect his win for “King Richard” or negate his award eligibility going forward. Academy President David Rubin issued a statement accepting Smith’s resignation and said the board of governors would “continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings” ahead of its meeting, which was moved up to Friday.

The board consists of 54 members: three from each of the academy’s 17 branches, which range from actors to film editors to marketing and public relations, in addition to three governors-at-large.

At the 94th Academy Awards, before he presented best documentary, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith appearing ready to star in “G.I. Jane 2,” a reference to her shaved head. The actress has spoken publicly in recent years about struggling with hair loss from alopecia, an autoimmune disease; Rock’s jab was unscripted, according to ceremony produer Will Packer. Pinkett Smith looked unamused by the joke and, within moments, her husband made his way to the stage and slapped Rock across the face before returning to his seat.

ABC cut the live broadcast’s audio for more than 20 seconds, including while Smith yelled twice for Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f--ing mouth.” The show continued, albeit with a visibly shocked audience.

Just minutes later, Smith won his first Oscar — best actor for playing Richard Williams, father to tennis champions Venus and Serena, in the film “King Richard.” Tears streamed down his face as he accepted the award, stating that “love will make you do crazy things.” He apologized in his speech to the academy and his fellow nominees.

Accounts of the academy’s immediate response to the incident have been disputed. The organization announced days later that Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony after slapping Rock, but that he refused to do so. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Packer said he hadn’t witnessed that interaction but noted that he relayed to leadership that Rock didn’t want Smith physically removed from the Dolby Theatre. A person close to Rock who declined to speak on the record said Rock was never asked whether he wanted Smith removed; they said the comedian had only been asked if he wanted to press charges, which he ultimately declined to do.

