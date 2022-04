Three years after actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse, the case is going to trial on Monday in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

Depp and Heard are both scheduled to appear in the courtroom. There are more than 100 witnesses who could testify in the trial, which could last at least six weeks.