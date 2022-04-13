Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

Placeholder while article actions load

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a Manhattan nightclub in 2018, according to the Associated Press. The sexual misconduct allegation was among many made against Gooding, who was arrested three years ago by the New York Police Department. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The AP reported that Gooding, 54, previously pleaded not guilty to this charge and several other misdemeanor counts. The Washington Post has reached out to his representatives for comment on Wednesday’s plea.

Gooding was arrested in June 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after a woman told police he touched her without her consent a few days earlier at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. A few months later, according to ABC News, two more women came forward and accused him of forcibly touching them in 2018 at Tao Downtown and the Lavo New York nightclub, respectively.

Advertisement

In Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday, Gooding told the judge that he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without her consent at the Lavo nightclub, according to the AP, which added that the plea deal does not call for any jail time. Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors would have been able to seek testimony from two women whose allegations did not lead to criminal charges, and who were among 19 additional people who have also accused Gooding of misconduct, AP reported.

Gooding, who broke out with 1991′s “Boyz N the Hood,” is best known for his Oscar-winning turn in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire.” He earned an Emmy nomination in 2016 for playing the title role in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He appeared to take a break from acting after his 2019 arrest but has since starred in a few films, one of which is in postproduction.

In January, Reuters reported that Gooding asked a federal judge to dismiss a $6 million lawsuit from 2020 claiming he raped a woman twice in 2013. Gooding has denied the allegations.

GiftOutline Gift Article