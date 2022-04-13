Depp-Heard trial, Day 2: Emotions begin to rise on the witness stand

Placeholder while article actions load

Johnny Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch briefly broke down on the stand Wednesday while testifying in Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom Depp is suing for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post calling herself a survivor of domestic abuse. (She is countersuing him for $100 million.)

Baruch, who earlier drew laughter in the Fairfax County courtroom with his lighthearted descriptions of his and Depp’s friendship — he has known the actor since they were teenagers in Florida — suddenly became emotional when Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, asked if he was angry at the actress. When Heard first publicly alleged that Depp abused her in May 2016, Baruch was living on the same floor as the couple in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, in a penthouse paid for by Depp.

Bredehoft asked if Baruch felt “beholden” to Depp, who let Baruch live rent-free as he tried to launch a full-time art career and gave him around $100,000 over several years. (No, Baruch replied.) When Bredehoft questioned if Baruch — who said he was once close with Heard — was angry with Heard, his tone changed, saying he was confused and frustrated with Heard’s “fraudulent domestic violence claim,” which he alleged was done to “extort and blackmail” Depp.

“It’s six years. Am I angry anymore? What I am is tired. I want this all to end, for her to go heal, him to go heal. So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and she created, and it’s gone out the door and around the world,” Baruch said. “I’m not angry at anybody. I want the best for her, for her to take her responsibility, heal, and move on.”

“And for Johnny — his family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff,” he said, and started to choke up. “And it’s not fair. It’s not right, what she did, and what happened, for so many people to get affected from this. It’s insane, how this happened.”

As Baruch wiped his eyes, Bredehoft noted that he had never witnessed any of Heard’s allegations of physical violence: “You don’t know whether Mr. Depp has committed domestic violence or abuse on Ms. Heard, did you?” Baruch acknowledged this was true.

In his earlier testimony, Baruch painted a rosy picture of a period between 2013 and 2016, when Depp owned five penthouses in the Eastern Columbia Building. (Depp and Heard married in February 2015.) Depp and Heard lived in one, with an adjoining balcony to Baruch, while Heard’s friends and sister occupied two others, also paid for by Depp. Baruch spoke of his gratitude toward Depp, who smiled several times as his friend talked, and said the group all became great friends, going in and out of each other’s penthouses. He said he saw Depp and Heard arguing a couple times, but described their relationship as “loving” and that they “treated each other like gold.”

Much of the testimony was focused on the night of May 21, 2016, and its aftermath. Baruch said he came home with a friend and saw glass scattered in a hallway, along with a puddle of wine, and figured someone had a raging party. The next day, he walked by and saw two locksmiths; according to Baruch, Heard said, “Johnny came by last night and he got violent, so I’m changing the locks” on three of the penthouses.

Baruch said Heard told him that Depp threw a phone and hit her, and when he asked where, she showed him the right side of her face. Baruch said he inspected her entire face, but didn’t see any cuts, bruises, redness or swelling. He explained that he saw her multiple times throughout the week, and every time, he didn’t see any marks on her face, and it didn’t look like she was wearing makeup.

In cross-examination, Bredehoft asked if Baruch knew anything about Heard’s makeup routine, and whether he had ever seen her apply it or knew what kinds of cream, foundation, concealer, powder or tint she uses. Baruch said he did not. “When you saw her ... you don’t know [if] she was not wearing makeup, right?” Bredehoft said, pointing out that actors and models like Heard are pretty good at looking like they’re not wearing makeup. Baruch acknowledged he did not know, but said Heard seemed like “not a makeup-wearing person” for the most part.

Near the end of Baruch’s testimony, Bredehoft questioned him about text exchanges with Depp in which the actor used a derogatory term to describe Heard and hoped her “rotting corpse is decomposing” in the “trunk of a Honda Civic.”

The other witnesses on Wednesday included the last hour of testimony from Christi Dembrowski, Depp’s older sister, personal manager and president of his production company. Picking up from Tuesday, Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn tried to pin down how concerned Dembrowski was about her brother’s drug and alcohol use, particularly when Heard once texted her that Depp was “on a bender.” Dembrowski said she was concerned about Depp’s one specific pain medication, but reiterated that she felt Heard had a tendency to exaggerate.

