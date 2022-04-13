Perspective

“Too soon.” The phrase followed Gilbert Gottfried, the stand-up comedian who died Tuesday at 67, for much of his career. For anyone who only knew him for his croaky squawk, or as Iago, the chatty parrot in the 1992 animated version of “Aladdin,” or as the duck from the Aflac commercials — “AFLAC!” — his stand-up probably felt like a punch in the jaw.

Much like Bob Saget, his friend and fellow comic also gone too soon, Gottfried was largely known for family-friendly entertainment while his comedy knew no boundaries. (Or, rather, it knew them and took a running leap past them.)

Also like Saget, his 9½-minute version of “The Aristocrats,” the classic joke that comedians are known for putting their own dirty spin on — Gottfried’s version featuring a family and their dog — cannot be described in this family newspaper. But even more shocking was the joke he told just before that one, on a night that, to many, came to define his career.

The Friars Club Roast of Hugh Hefner took place in New York about two weeks after 9/11. Roasts, of course, are known for comedians often gleefully showcasing their edgiest, most offensive and vile material.

Gottfried was in full Roast Mode that night, making the obvious jokes about Hefner — “He doesn’t need Viagra, he needs cement” — until he uttered 26 words that just about shocked the crowd, already prepared for the worst, into utter silence.

“I have to catch a flight to California. I can’t get a direct flight,” he said. “They said they had to stop at the Empire State Building first.”

In the aftermath of 9/11, in New York of all places, people did not joke about the terrorist attack. At least not publicly. This wasn’t long after sketch-show stalwart “Saturday Night Live” opened with Mayor Rudy Giuliani standing in front of a group of firefighters and police officers giving a speech before Paul Simon performed “The Boxer.”

As the quiet at the roast turned to angry boos, Gottfried launched into the Aristocrats joke.

Writing in Rolling Stone, Mark Binelli called the one-two punch a “serious tactical error.” But Gottfried surely disagreed. He reveled in controversy, regardless of the outcome.

He was reportedly blacklisted from the Emmys for telling jokes at the 1991 ceremony about masturbation and Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens’s arrest for indecent exposure; the bit was censored for West Coast audiences. He lost his gig as the Aflac duck in 2011 after his tweets making fun of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan. “Japan called me. They said ‘maybe those jokes are a hit in the U.S., but over here, they’re all sinking,' ” read one.

Gottfried’s attitude toward the idea of “too much” or “too far” is likely the reason he never achieved the same level of mainstream success as his comedic peers, such as Jerry Seinfeld or Dennis Miller. But the very idea that he should pull punches, especially when something tragic had just occurred, offended him.

The comic referred to “tragedy and comedy” as “roommates,” telling Vulture, “Wherever tragedy’s around, comedy’s a few feet behind them sticking his tongue out and making obscene gestures.”

He later wrote an essay for the site that he was surprised to hear the criticism from the Hefner roast: “I don’t think anyone’s lost an audience bigger than I did at that point,” he said. “They were booing and hissing.”

Gottfried found the idea that it was “too soon” ridiculous, if not offensive. “You can do jokes about the Lincoln assassination and the Titanic, and no one says anything because everyone involved is dead, and their grandchildren are dead,” he wrote. “I actually think that’s in worse taste. You’re saying, ‘Screw all those people who died, I waited for it to become unimportant to us.’ When I do a joke about September 11, or the Japanese tsunami, what’s funny is that it shocks the audience. They are responding to the fact that it’s tragic, and you’re acknowledging it.”

He argued that making jokes like that, and so quickly, was simply human nature — that everyone did it before the Internet allowed for moral posturing and scolding. Whether you agreed with his philosophy was beside the point. Throughout his career, he made it known that he had a code: Nothing was off the table for a comedian. Nothing was “too soon.”

And he stuck to that code, no matter what it cost him. To him, it seemed, that was the ultimate joke.

