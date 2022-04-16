Venice Biennale to include exhibition of wartime Ukrainian art

Placeholder while article actions load

On Friday, the Venice Biennale announced that, when the 59th edition of the contemporary art showcase opens later this month, it will include an open-air exhibition of work by Ukrainian artists — nearly all of which was created since the Russian invasion began in February. Titled “Piazza Ucraina,” the last-minute addition comes barely a week before the April 23 start of the highly anticipated art event, which features national pavilions curated by participating countries, along with other art happenings.

Organized by the curators behind Venice’s Ukraine Pavilion — Borys Filonenko, Lizaveta German and Maria Lanko — the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the Ukraine Emergency Art Fund (UAEF), the exhibition will spotlight artists selected from the UAEF’s Wartime Art Archive. The artworks, which have been gathered from social media, will be printed out as posters and will be viewable in a space designed by Ukrainian architect Dana Kosmina that will be regularly updated with new work in the high-profile Giardini section of the Biennale. (The Giardini includes several national pavilions, including the US. pavilion.)

According to curator and UAEF CEO Ilya Zabolotnyi, it is important to elevate Ukrainian artists, not just to draw attention to the war but to assert Ukraine’s cultural independence. “We don’t just fight for democracy. We fight for identity,” Zabolotnyi said, in a joint Zoom interview from Kyiv with Olga Balashova, an arts administrator and curator with whom Zabolotnyi shares oversight of UAEF. “The Russian imperial narrative wants clearly to erase that.” Zabolotnyi added that on Feb. 22, when Putin attempted to justify the coming invasion, “One of the core messages from his statement is that there is no Ukraine. There is no Ukrainian culture. It’s part of Russia. That’s why it’s one of the most important moments for cultural workers and their vibrant, alive voices not to disappear.”

One of the premiere events of the international art world, the Venice Biennale began in 1895, and has often found itself at the center of political strife, war and other current events. In 1936, several nations, including the U.S., boycotted the event in protest of Italy’s fascist government, and in 1940, the Biennale was held despite World War II — in an event that curator and critic Lawrence Alloway called, “as impressive as it is bizarre.” In a particularly extreme reaction to political events, protests took the place of an exhibition after the 1974 coup by Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. Looking back from 2015, the Biennale’s curator, Okwuir Enzor called the 1974 protests, “one of the only instances of Venice confronting a contemporaneous catastrophe, and mounting a radical critique, at that moment,” asking, “Can you imagine doing that today?”

“Piazza Ucraina” comes after Ukraine’s Biennale curators had doubled down on efforts to make sure that their country’s pavilion would even take place, with Lanko personally transporting several pieces of a kinetic sculpture by participating artist Pavlo Makov from Kyiv. It also comes after the February withdrawal from the Bienniale by Russian artists Alexandra Sukhareva and Kirill Savchenkov, and curator Raimundas Malasauska.

The showcase will feature work by nearly 40 artists who have managed to produce art despite the war. The earliest work in the exhibition will be a piece by Kateryna Lysovenko, made shortly after Putin’s Feb. 22 speech. It features a mother and child, both of whom are raising their middle fingers in rebuke.

Balashova has been collecting the artworks since early March, and says she takes great comfort in the work. “When I gather them with my colleagues, it’s like a practice of healing,” she says, “When you see these pictures, which symbolize this emotional state, you can understand what is happening with you.” Viewing the works online, she says, adds another layer of solidarity. “You see how many people are commenting on the art and expressing that they could never imagine that they feel what they see.”

Some of the invited artists takes a quasi-documentary approach. Kinder Album, for instance, will contribute watercolors depicting refugees cramming onto trains, and women abused by Russian soldiers, as well as a painting of nude figures pushing away a tank. Matviy Vaisberg’s offerings include quiet, almost abstract mixed-media scenes from a series called “Travel Diary,” while Vlada Ralko’s visceral, graphic drawings, titled “Lviv Diary,” bring viewers shockingly close to the violence in the artist’s hometown.

Those who come to Venice for buzzy art will also get a taste of a less glossy reality.

Zabolotnyi says he wakes up each day in Kyiv and marks not the day of the year, but the day of the war. “Everything can drastically change in any minute,” he says. “So it’s a very visible horizon of a day.” Looking at this art, however, he finds these instant artifacts strangely fitting. “When your life is shortened to only planning for one day and you are working with material which basically can last for centuries, it’s a very close connection,” he says. “It’s one step to eternity.”

