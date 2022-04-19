Depp takes stand, says Heard’s abuse allegations are untrue, ‘heinous’

Placeholder while article actions load

This story is developing and will be updated. Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, telling a Fairfax County jury that he was appearing before them because of Heard’s “heinous” and “disturbing” allegations of abuse, and he wanted everyone to know the claims were “not based in any species of truth.”

Though Depp acknowledged there were arguments between them, he said, “Never did I, myself, reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

Heard and Depp were married in February 2015 after dating for more than three years. In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order, alleging that Depp had physically abused her. They settled their divorce months later. The actor is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post calling herself a survivor of domestic abuse, which Depp says caused further damage and irreparably destroyed his reputation and career. Heard countersued him for $100 million for defamation after his lawyer called her claims a hoax.

Advertisement

Depp’s attorneys filed the suit in Virginia because The Post (which is not a defendant) printing press and online servers are in Fairfax County. The state is also known for weaker anti-defamation laws.

Speaking on the stand in front of the jury and around 100 spectators in the courtroom — which was also being streamed online — Depp said that back in 2016, Heard’s accusations “permeated" the entertainment industry, and, after being picked up in the media and on social media, became assumed as fact.

“Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself . . . but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16,” Depp said, referring to his children Jack and Lily-Rose, whom he shares with his ex-partner of 14 years, Vanessa Paradis. He spoke about a People magazine cover at the time that showed Heard’s bruised face, and said the story kept multiplying from there.

Advertisement

“It was my responsibility, I felt, to not only attempt to clear my name for the sake of — for many reasons, but I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing that they were having to read about their father, which was untrue,” he said.

Depp said it was also painful that people in the entertainment industry — where he never had problems over a career of 30-plus years — thought he was a “fraud.” He said it has been “six years of trying times,” and this was the first time he has been able to fully speak about the case. (Depp lost a libel case in the U.K. against the Sun when a headline called him a “wife beater,” though that has largely not come up during the American trial.)

“Very strange, when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then 0.6 seconds [later], you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, or the people who had believed in me all these years. . . . I pride myself on honesty. I pride myself on truth,” he said. “Truth is the only thing I’m interested in. Lies build upon lies build upon lies. It’s too much to cover. I’m obsessed with the truth.”

Advertisement

Depp’s testimony comes after four days of the plaintiff’s witnesses who have delved into some of the most personal aspects of his and Heard’s lives and marriage. Family, friends and medical professionals describe Depp and Heard’s nearly five-year relationship as one that started out loving and turned “toxic" until they decided to divorce in 2016 — with frequent, intense arguments as well as allegations of physical violence from both parties. Heard has also denied allegations of abuse.

In his testimony, Depp said he tried to be a private person, and feels very exposed with these intimate details being spilled in public. “It’s unfortunate that it’s not only exposing for myself, it’s exposing for my family, it’s exposing for Ms. Heard. It never had to go in this direction,” he said. “I can’t say that I’m embarrassed because I know that I’m doing the right thing.”

In opening arguments, Depp’s lawyers said that Heard is a liar and “profoundly troubled person” who is giving the “performance of her life” in this trial; Heard’s attorneys countered that Depp’s anger and substance abuse issues ruined his career and that he’s an “obsessed ex-husband hellbent on revenge.”

GiftOutline Gift Article