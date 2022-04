The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Rakim Mayers, better known as the 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky, for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an 2021 shooting.

Mayers is a suspect in a shooting that occurred near Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area on Nov. 6, 2021, police said in a statement, after two acquaintances got into an argument. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment.