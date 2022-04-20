Depp testifies that Heard verbally berated him and physically lashed out

Placeholder while article actions load

This is a developing story. It will be updated. In his second day of testimony during his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told a Fairfax County jury that Heard frequently verbally berated him and would sometimes “strike out” in a physically violent way during their relationship.

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. (In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order, alleging that Depp had physically abused her.) Depp said the op-ed further damaged his career and reputation; Heard, who has denied abusing Depp, countersued him for $100 million for defamation after his lawyer called her claims a hoax.

About 100 or so spectators watched in the Northern Virginia courtroom as Depp, who during his first day on the stand denied ever hitting Heard, said that things started to change for the worse about 18 months into their relationship; they started dating in late 2011 after meeting on the set of “The Rum Diary.” He said that Heard started to get upset about small things, such as a break in her usual routine, and then suddenly he felt he was “wrong about everything.” They would have long and winding arguments, he said, where he felt he couldn’t explain himself or get a word in edgewise; he said it sent him into “a tailspin of confusion and depression.”

Advertisement

“It was a sort of rapid-fire, sort of endless parade of insults, looking at me like I was a fool. I was having difficulty in my mind, of course, and in my heart, dealing with that sort of barrage,” Depp said. He said that eventually, it felt like he was in a relationship with his mother, which he realized sounds “perverse”; but he echoed what he said on the stand Tuesday, about how he was traumatized by his mother being physically violent toward his father and him and his siblings when he was a child.

“It became that endless circle,” he said. “As it escalated and continued to escalate, I went straight to what I had learned as a youth, which was to remove myself from the situation so that it couldn’t continue because there’s only so much your ears can hear and never forget.”

Depp, who said he would lock himself in the bathroom during these times, said it seemed like Heard had “pure hatred” for him. “If I stayed to argue that, eventually I was sure it was going to escalate into violence and oftentimes it did,” he said. “Ms. Heard, in her frustration and in her rage and anger, she would strike out. It could begin with a slap, it could begin with a shove, it could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head, it could be throwing a glass of wine in my face.”

Advertisement

The actor said Heard tried to use his childhood trauma against him, calling him a terrible father, and Heard would go into a “monumental tailspin” when he tried to spend time with his children.

“I could hardly ever go and see my kids and spend time with my kids because she had to have me there at all times for her own needs,” he said. “Once you realize that’s happening and there are hassles between the children and her, the situation starts to get a little more grim and a little more dire.”

During opening arguments, Heard’s lawyer said that Depp’s worst times — such as when he was using drugs and alcohol — were known as when “the Monster” would come out. Depp said Wednesday that he only used the term to “placate” Heard, because he didn’t want to go back and forth for 45 minutes about whether he was a monster or not, and that she used that term even if he was sober at the time.

Advertisement

Depp added that their relationship affected his substance use. “I was more inspired by Ms. Heard to reach out for a numbing agent because of the constant clashes,” he said. “I had to have something to distance me and distance my heart from those verbal attacks. … Placation seemed the best route, if I was unable to escape her clutches.”

When asked why he stayed in the relationship, Depp said it was “complicated,” and continued to use his past to analyze his actions. “I’m sure it’s somehow related to my father remaining stoic as my mother would beat him to death,” he said, adding another reason was because he had ended his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis (the mother of his children) before he started dating Heard, and didn’t want another relationship to fail.

In addition, he was concerned about Heard’s well-being, he said, and that she had “spoken of suicide on a couple occasions.”

Advertisement

“That also becomes a factor. That’s also something that always lives in the back of your brain, and that you fear,” he said. “When I would leave sometimes — many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m going to die.’”

Depp also denied Heard’s allegation that he struck her after she mocked his tattoo that said “Wino Forever”; he had it altered from “Winona Forever” after he broke up with Winona Ryder in the early 1990s. “It didn’t happen. I’ve never struck Ms. Heard,” he said, adding he would not be that offended if someone made fun of his tattoo.

The testimony was live-streamed on the Law & Crime YouTube channel (among other outlets), which had Depp and Heard’s faces on a split screen. Depp’s attorneys filed the suit in Virginia because The Post’s printing presses and online servers are in Fairfax County. The Post is not a defendant in the case.

GiftOutline Gift Article