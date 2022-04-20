Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — When the elevator doors open on the sixth floor of the Whitney Museum of American Art, the first things visitors encounter are two giant black-and-white paintings by Denyse Thomasos, an artist who died unexpectedly at 47 in 2012. They are built up like abstractions, dense layers of angled lines and lattices, but they also seem to represent coherent architectural spaces. One is titled “Jail,” and the other, referring to an island off Senegal that was a hub of the Atlantic slave trade, is called “Displaced Burial/Burial at Gorée.”

This is an ideal introduction to the Whitney Biennial, which opened earlier this month. Many of the artists included in this 80th iteration of the marquee exhibition are grappling with dual meanings of black and white, struggling to get past simplistic dichotomies while maintaining moral clarity about the world and its distress. Thomasos’s paintings were made in 1993, and like some of the best work in the show, they are reflective. If art matters, it matters over time, and so curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards remind us not only that the present moment is connected to the past, but also that wounds that feel fresh today are deeply rooted in world history.

The opposition of light and dark also reflects the basic design of the biennial, which sprawls over the fifth and sixth floors of the museum, with yet more work on the outdoor terraces and on other levels of the building. The sixth floor is a warren of small, dark spaces, many of them for video; the fifth floor is open and bright and takes advantage of the massive, column-free space designed by architect Renzo Piano. Together, the two floors enact a familiar experience of art: the bewildering feeling of being lost, interspersed with moments of enlightenment and clarity. Biennials, which often attempt an encyclopedic snapshot of the art world, follow the same dynamic: They are necessary but futile endeavors, too kaleidoscopic to make any sense of the current moment, yet with occasional discoveries and epiphanies.

Advertisement

The 2022 Whitney Biennial, subtitled “Quiet as It’s Kept,” is the first since the pandemic began in 2019. The subtitle is colloquial, referencing the idea that some known things shouldn’t be or aren’t spoken of, that some secrets, especially collective trauma, are held fast. Those words are as effective as the paintings by Thomasos at summarizing the context of this biennial: All the big traumas of the past three years, including the murder of George Floyd and the pandemic, have also been moments of exposure, highlighting the hypocrisy of a society that treats inequity and bigotry as open secrets, in plain sight but quietly kept.

The larger social context of the show is best understood with a list. Among the subjects broached by the artists are: racism, misogyny, homophobia, environmental degradation, gun violence, immigration, Native American identity and displacement, water rights, colonial and post-colonial legacies, police violence, China’s great urban migration, the decay of democracy, health-care inequities and the consistent erasure of difference across America. And that’s a partial list.

Some artists come at these directly, others by more elliptical paths. Alfredo Jaar, who was born in Chile and experienced right-wing fascism under the rule of Augusto Pinochet, uses an immersive environment to address the fallout of Floyd’s murder. In “06.01.2020 18.39,” grainy video of military and police forcefully dispersing a June 2020 protest in Washington’s Lafayette Square is screened while overhead fans mimic the dangerous blast of air from D.C. Army National Guard helicopters that flew as low as 45 feet to create panic among largely peaceful demonstrators. It sounds gimmicky, but the effect is powerful, and it gives force to Jaar’s summary of the event: “Fascism had arrived in America.”

Alejandro “Luperca” Morales comes at his subject, the violence that has ravaged Mexico’s Cuidad Jaurez where he was born, through a smart rebellion against scale and immersive aesthetics. He has loaded 35mm slides of the city, downloaded from Google Maps, into small magnifying viewfinder keychains. You put your eye to a small plastic toy and somehow are just as deeply engaged with the images as you are in Jaar’s more assertively scaled room. It’s a smart way of playing with scale, slowing the viewer down, under-promising and overdelivering, and perhaps there’s an echo here of Marcel Duchamp’s “Étant donnés,” also accessed through an unprepossessing little peephole.

Advertisement

Somewhere in between is one of the works I found particularly powerful, Sable Elyse Smith’s combination of video culled from law enforcement reality programs with a large, slowly moving black wheel that functions like some mysterious chronometer. The video is the usual police-state porn, both mesmerizing and morally unwatchable. Meanwhile, the large black wheel slowly turns and clicks and grinds. The video captures the slipstream of violence and ugliness in which we swim so often we become unconscious of its filth. The slowly turning clocklike wheel suggests the toll it takes, slowly grinding our world into atoms. Yet the wheel is also an antidote: When we see it, we can stand apart, for a moment, from the toxicity of violence as entertainment.

Some artists operate in jeremiad mode; others are dispassionate and analytical. Some struggle to show the full gravity of the mess we’re in; others want to know, how did we get in this mess? One of the more enigmatic rooms is encountered near the entrance to the sixth floor, a dark space with a single museum-style vitrine holding a small, stopped-up glass tube. The ambient sound is a work by the Diné artist Raven Chacon, who recorded the humming background noise of a silent protest by women against the Dakota Access pipeline. The glass tube, we are told, supposedly contains the last breath of Thomas Edison, captured by Henry Ford. We fetishize the strangest things. Money makes heroes of noxious men. Science worships industry, which worships science. Hundreds of women will dress up against the cold on a gray November day to protest a pipeline that could befoul their water and will almost certainly lead to the final befouling of the planet.

The “everything is connected” feel comes and goes sporadically throughout the show. Coco Fusco’s slow, hypnotic video of Hart Island, site of a potter’s field in New York where prisoners dug graves for the bodies of covid victims, is disconcertingly beautiful, somehow capturing the depths of aloneness and isolation that many felt during the past few years. Kandis Williams’s “Death of A” juxtaposes the mayhem, wars and violence of the past century with a monologue by an African American actor that includes references to Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” The work’s description in the catalogue says the piece emphasizes “the Black body as a site of experience at the same time that it is co-opted as a politicized symbol by the spectator.” It does that. It also connects violence to the banality of American aspiration. When I saw it, I didn’t know it used Miller’s play as inspiration for its text, but somehow I was reminded of the first time I saw “Death of a Salesman,” and how I left the show feeling shattered by the tawdriness of Willy Loman’s life. I had goosebumps hearing Williams’s fracturing and recontextualization of it.

Advertisement

The Whitney Biennial is often defined by controversy. In 2019, there were protests about the museum board membership of Warren Kanders (whose wealth was linked to a company that manufactured tear gas); in 2017, a White artist, Dana Schutz, was unfairly pilloried for appropriation when she contributed a painting of Emmett Till, an African American boy lynched by White men in 1955. Sometimes curators seem to court controversy; other times they have controversy thrust upon them.

This time, it seems like they have studiously avoided it, not out of cowardice or misplaced discretion, but because they consider it a distraction. Like most big, comprehensive art shows, the works on view at the 2022 Whitney Biennial have about a 20 percent success rate. That’s to be expected. But the show feels serious and thoughtful throughout, as if dire times require us to forgo old strategies of confrontation and performative anger and get down to the hard work of understanding the world. It’s encouraging to see the art world refuse a strategy of mere spectacle.

“Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept” is on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through Oct. 23. www.Whitney.org.

GiftOutline Gift Article