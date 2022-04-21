Depp-Heard trial: Cross-examination spotlights Depp’s profane texts, drug use

Placeholder while article actions load

This is a developing story. It will be updated. Shortly into Thursday’s continued cross-examination of Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn posed a question that has perhaps never been asked in a courtroom before: “Paul Bettany is a good friend that you’ve done drugs with, correct?”

“That’s a strange question,” Depp replied, before saying that yes, the actor is a good friend, and they have done drugs, including cocaine and alcohol. He later confirmed he had also done drugs with Marilyn Manson.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that said she was the victim of domestic abuse. Though she did not name him, Depp said it is clearly a reference to him, because two years prior, Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order alleging that he physically abused her. (Heard also countersued Depp for $100 million for defamation after his lawyer called the allegations a hoax.) Depp is suing her in Fairfax County because The Post’s printing press and online servers are in Virginia.

Advertisement

Depp spent about seven hours on the stand this week as his attorney questioned him; the actor repeatedly said Heard’s claims are false and she irreparably destroyed his career and reputation. In Rottenborn’s opening statement, he argued that Depp’s substance issues were what ruined his career, and much of his questioning early Thursday involved asking Depp about his drug and alcohol use. Though Depp said on the stand that the phrase “the Monster” — a term that described him at his worst moments — was coined by Heard, Rottenborn showed several examples of messages, including one to his friend Elton John, where Depp used it to describe himself.

He asked about Depp’s earlier testimony that he found drugs and alcohol early in life and used those substances as a “numbing agent.” Depp said it was more like he was numbing his demons and the “residual pain I carry from youth,” referring to experiences with his abusive mother that he detailed yesterday.

Rottenborn brought up a 2013 text that Depp sent to his assistant that referenced his “Peruvian period,” which Depp confirmed referred to cocaine; a text the following year sent to an unknown person that talked about taking ecstasy; and a message Depp sent to Bettany that said he needed to “stop the booze thing” and said he drank all night before a 2014 flight with Heard from Boston (where he was filming “Black Mass”) back to Los Angeles.

The attorney asked if Depp remembered Heard’s concerns about his substance use, and made one of the few references so far to a a 2020 British libel case that Depp lost against the Sun, which called him a “wife beater” in a headline. Rottenborn asked if Depp remembered testifying he had abused alcohol at one point, though Depp disputed that now, saying he didn’t think he was drinking heavily. Later, Rottenborn displayed a text that Depp had sent his sister in 2013 saying he was “an insane person...after too much of the drink.”

Rottenborn played a recording in which Heard tells Depp she was worried he would choke on his own vomit while he was asleep. Rottenborn then showed a picture of Depp “passed out” (the actor called that phrasing “obscene,” saying he was merely asleep) with ice cream all over him. Depp said Heard gave him the ice cream knowing what would happen and criticized her for taking the photo in the first place, saying it was after 17 hours of filming and he was struggling with an opiate addiction at the time.

Advertisement

After wondering whether Depp considered himself a “Southern gentleman” (Depp said he believes he lives up to those standards and certainly tries), Rottenborn brought up several vulgar text messages Depp sent over the years about Heard, including one to Bettany in 2013 that said “Let’s burn Amber!!!” followed by increasingly violent and vulgar images and language.

There was a somewhat tense back-and-forth about the aforementioned flight from Boston to Los Angeles, which has come up several times during the trial. Depp confirmed that prior to the flight, he had a “heated” discussion with Heard, because he suspected she was having an affair with her co-star, James Franco. Rottenborn addressed the text to Bettany again, where Depp said he drank all night and had “powders” (meaning cocaine) before the flight.

Rottenborn asked repeatedly whether Depp got “blackout” drunk on the flight — he played audio of Depp moaning, sounding like “an animal in pain” — as he had testified to in the U.K. trial, though Depp disagreed with this description now. He added he had a glass of champagne and had taken a double dose of opiates at the time, and said that is not the same as being blacked out; Rottenborn responded it’s also different from what he told Bettany.

This led to a discussion about Depp’s painful detox process on his private Caribbean island in August 2014. Though Depp testified earlier that Heard hindered his detox — enough that he had to go back to Los Angeles and ask for time alone — Rottenborn read texts where Depp gushed to Heard’s mom that “It was Amber and Amber only that got me through this.”

GiftOutline Gift Article