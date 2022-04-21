At the Freer Gallery, a refreshing look at rule-breaking Zen monks

Placeholder while article actions load

If anything unites the motley assortment of Buddhist figures on view in the Freer Gallery of Art’s “Mind Over Matter: Zen in Medieval Japan,” it’s an unapologetic, irreverent spirit. Take Fugen, a bodhisattva — or individual on the path toward enlightenment — whom you’d typically see decked out in gems, riding a bedazzled elephant. In this show, you’ll find a painting of him in a humbler form: austerely dressed, with overgrown nails and frizzy hair, plopped on a gleeful, almost drunk-looking elephant. The wall text suggests he’s been transformed into a “Zen eccentric.”

And eccentricity certainly seems welcome here.

In another painting, by the Japanese artist known as Kao (who may have been a Zen priest), the hermit Kanzan — who was known for his uncontrolled, hysterical laughter and haggard appearance — has a kooky, self-amused glint in his eye. A man, possibly the monk Xianzi, is shown clutching a fishing net, like a child who has been caught in the kitchen scarfing down cookies and only reaches into the jar for more. Eating sentient beings violates Buddhist doctrine. His face seems to say, “Too bad.”

Zen Buddhism, which spread from China to Japan in the 12th century and has inspired such Western artists as musician John Cage, painter Georgia O’Keeffe and Beat poet Gary Snyder, might be likened to a rebellious child. It welcomes — even roots for — the rule breakers and outcasts, like Kanzan, who reappears in Zen Buddhist art, symbolizing the rejection of social norms in the search for enlightenment. A stripped-down, unfussy approach to Buddhism, the practice of Zen values implicit understanding over doctrines and rules. In one frequently quoted stanza, the philosophy of Zen is described as “a special transmission outside the scriptures” that points “directly to the human mind.”

Advertisement

As an artistic medium, ink is suited to these ideas. Ink painting rewards the swift — even impulsive — moves of an artist who follows their gut, and it thrives when conveying the atmosphere of a place rather than its details. Today, looking at the decisive, spare lines and sweeping emptiness of Unkoku Toeki’s minimalist landscape “Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers” has the effect of dipping your toe in cool water on a humid day. In a Western society obsessed with reason and saturated with data, the works in this show embrace an undervalued, quieter guide to understanding: intuition.

“Mind Over Matter” features medieval ink paintings by influential Chinese masters and Japanese monks. As you move through the galleries, you’ll receive something of a crash course in Zen.

A painting of Bodhidharma, who is credited with founding Zen Buddhism, shows him floating across a river on a reed, on his way to the cave where, legend has it, he chopped off his eyelids and meditated for nine years. In the work “Shakyamuni Emerging from the Mountains,” the tale of the Buddha is retrofitted for Zen philosophy, suggesting he reached enlightenment suddenly and unexpectedly. Meditation, the most important practice in Zen, appears in its most visceral form in a portrait of Lin-Chih, which shows the monk, who was known to beat himself, with curled fingers, bulging forehead and a grimacing face.

The ink paintings go further than simply representing the rituals of Zen. Many are also tools in Zen practice. A portrait of Fudo Myo-o, a Buddhist deity, is a product of the artist Myotaku’s devotional act of painting the wrathful figure every day for 20 years. Sekkyakushi’s painting of a boy on a water buffalo alludes to the 10 stages of ox herding, an allegory used to teach students about taming an unruly mind.

Advertisement

Ethereal landscape paintings also have a function: as places of “imagined reclusion,” as the wall text puts it, for monks in monasteries. You might find yourself absorbed by them too.

In Sesson Shukei’s “Autumn and Winter Landscape,” one of many that ignores contemporary conventions of landscape painting in favor of the artist’s unique vision, the cliffs seem to churn, the mountains hover like drifting clouds and the waves have the temperament of threatening flames. The whole landscape seems to shudder. Scattered across it, you’ll find dozens of small figures: trekking up a mountain path, looking out at the water, soaring along in boats, seemingly unperturbed by the surrounding chaos. Just as the bold but minimal lines in Toeki’s river landscape seem louder surrounded by emptiness, these figures appear all the more human when hidden in thick forest and vigorous terrain. Finding them is like peeking into a window of a house no one has walked past in half a millennium. A more acute sense of your own solitude falls over you, as it might while you are standing alone in a crowd.

With their gestural brushstrokes, Zen landscape paintings often guide more than they show or tell. A spare, splashed ink landscape by monk and painter Soen, for instance, offers little more than a smattering of lines to suggest an image.

Advertisement

Soen made the “haboku” work, which translates as “broken ink,” by placing a random mark on paper and adding to it to form a more complete scene. He leaves us to imagine what’s missing, to fill in the hut, rooftops and riverbank, blurring the line between artist and viewer — and, in true Zen spirit, encouraging us to succumb to the creative instinct.

If you go

Mind Over Matter: Zen in Medieval Japan

Freer Gallery of Art, 1050 Independence Ave. SW. asia.si.edu.

Dates: Through July 24.

Prices: Free.

GiftOutline Gift Article