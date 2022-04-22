Placeholder while article actions load

A single, intentionally one-dimensional figure stands at the center of each painting in MK Bailey’s “Secret Garden.” Yet the pigment itself is not always flat. The predominantly pastel pictures in the D.C. artist’s show at IA&A at Hillyer combine three styles of applying paint, and draw from both venerable and contemporary modes of image-making.

Bailey begins in two ways: She borrows poses of women from mythological and historical canvases by Old Master painters, and then draws the outlined silhouettes in a computer program. Next, the drawings are painted in single colors on canvas, surrounded by arboreal backdrops rendered in a hazier, more watery mode. On top are landscape details added in pigment thickened with gel, so the chunkiness contrasts the flush figures. Each element is simple, but together the effect is complex.

That the women are solitary — save for one whose foot stretches across a diptych to protrude slightly into another’s territory — reflects pandemic-era isolation. “The secret garden is an imagining of anxiety as a self-contained, physical space,” says the artist’s statement. Bailey’s gardens may be cloistered and gentle-hued, but they’re not refuges.

Only one of Bailey’s paintings hints at environmental issues; it scatters shapes of consumer trash, painted in thick pink, across the ground. Michael Thron’s “In the Ways,” at the same venue, is less direct, yet clearly inspired by ecological peril. The local artist’s show consists principally of two large, pontoon-like forms, made of cobbled-together lead, tin, steel and aluminum, and mounted off-kilter on metal stands. On the nearby wall is a large, four-part charcoal drawing of a target-like form.

“Some of us may need to be transported from our home, state, or continent, while others are left with nothing and nowhere to go,” notes the local artist’s statement. If Thorn’s metal craft don’t look especially seaworthy, that just adds to the sense of alarm.

The title of Hillary L. Steel’s show, also at IA&A, is more hopeful. “Tikkun Olam — Repair the World” (the same phrase in Hebrew and English) is Judaism’s injunction to make things better. Exactly how is a matter of debate, but Steel’s method is make elaborate wall pieces from hand-woven and -dyed textiles. The Maryland artist finds the process — employing traditional Indonesian and Japanese techniques — meditative. Traditional textures and colors are arrayed in contemporary layouts, often topped with upward-projecting triangles. Steel’s homespun fabrics are earthy, but they point toward the sky.

MK Bailey: Secret Garden; Michael Thron: In the Ways; and Hillary L. Steel: Tikkun Olam — Repair the World Through May 1 at IA&A at Hillyer, 9 Hillyer Ct. NW.

Michael Crossett

They don’t feature the usual Washington postcard scenes, but Michael Crossett’s silk-screened photo collages are instantly recognizable as D.C. The brightly colored works in the local artist’s Long View Gallery show match and juxtapose buildings and signs, monumental and vernacular, new and old. Crossett has altered the format of the visual city symphonies he has been composing for years, but the material is familiar.

This selection does introduce a few variations, including montages in the artist’s usual style that offer mini-tours of London and New York City. More of a stretch are the circular, vinyl record-derived pieces that slyly incorporate the show’s title, “Flip Side.” Each one has at its center a simulated label emblazoned with that phrase, but transliterated into Japanese. (The son of an Air Force service member, Crossett spent part of his childhood in Okinawa.) These homages to 12-inch singles are two to four times the size of the originals.

The artist sometimes finishes his prints with resin or spray paint, and the “Flip Side” pieces are his loosest, most painterly works. Beyond the labels, complete with song titles such as “Vogue,” the roundels turn into target paintings or are divided into contrasting quadrants that balance abstract and photo-derived imagery. Blazing with Day-Glo reds and oranges, these print-paintings render Crossett’s real-world inspirations into a language all his own.

Michael Crossett: Flip Side Through May 22 at Long View Gallery, 1234 Ninth St. NW.

Noel Kassewitz

Environmental concerns link the two series of works by Noel Kassewitz at the Arts Club of Washington. The older pieces are realistically rendered paintings that depict the human-caused travails of animals, such as the orangutan in “When the Last Tree Fell,” who sits surrounded by stumps. More recent are 3D assemblages that include flippers and flotation devices, as well as photos of waterborne installations in Florida, Kassewitz’s home state, and D.C., where she’s a sculpture conservator at the National Gallery of Art.

The paintings, made mostly between 2008 and 2013, employ neoclassical technique to address contemporary ecological issues. The scenarios can be direct enough for political cartoons: A two-tiered picture depicts a gorilla in the sights of a gun, and the ship that menaces a whale has the name “Insanity” lettered on its bow. Sometimes adorned with talismanic forms in gold leaf, the pictures acknowledge how venerable crafts and traditions are based on the exploitation of nature.

Noel Kassewitz Through April 30 at the Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St. NW.

Tinam Valk

The paintings in Tinam Valk’s “Making Waves” are all of the sea, but there’s something earthy about them. The Netherlands-raised Maryland artist works modeling paste, string and even leaves into the mixed-media pictures in her Portico Gallery show. And while Valk renders the ocean mostly in white, gray and various blues, she begins by coating her canvases with red. This shows through here and there, punctuating the naturalistic hues with tiny but eye-catching crimson contrasts.

One of these pictures, “September Visit,” depicts silhouetted figures in the distance on a beach, but that’s not typical. More characteristic are views in which the ocean is unframed by land, and sometimes not even sky. Such perspectives plunge the eye into storm-driven surf, where the viewer is dwarfed by mountainous waves. Valk lists as her inspirations mostly 19th-century realist painters such as Caspar David Friedrich and Albert Pinkham Ryder, but there’s a hint of abstraction to her work. Those lumpy surfaces and red glimmers suggest that Valk’s subject is as much paint as it is water.

Tinam Valk: Making Waves Through May 7 at Portico Gallery, 3807 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood.

