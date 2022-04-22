Arts & Entertainment Russians are Hollywood’s go-to film villains — that’s unlikely to change Loading...

Share this story

There are many classic Hollywood villain archetypes: The Mad Scientist, the Corrupt Politician, the High School Bully — the list goes on. But ever since the 1940s and the threat of the Cold War, Soviets or Russians have become an easy shorthand for “bad guy” in American cinema. As the Cold War passed, other tropes took over. Muslim villains were a prominent stereotype after the events of 9/11, often with deeply racist implications — a 2021 report from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that almost 54 percent of Muslim characters in 2017-2019 movies were victims of violence and 39 percent were perpetrators.

“Tech Bros” — the casually dressed but otherwise grandiose heads of tech corporations — also became common in the wake of backlash against figures like Mark Zuckerberg. Think of Taika Waititi as greedy game developer Antwan Hovachelik in Free Guy (2021) or Jesse Eisenberg’s updated version of Lex Luthor in Batman v. Superman (2016).

But even though the “evil Russian” as a villain died down a bit after the 1980s, it’s experienced a resurgence in recent years.

Advertisement

The creation of the ‘evil Soviet’ villain

As the Cold War came to a deadly freeze in the 1940s and ’50s, anti-Soviet and anti-communist messaging permeated American culture. U.S. government propaganda pushed warnings resulting in the “Red Scare,” spreading fear about communist espionage wide and far.

The political firestorm also extended to Hollywood. The infamous House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC) interrogated those in the industry suspected of communist ties on often flimsy evidence. At the height of the Red Scare, under pressure from the government and trying to prove loyalty, Hollywood began to make vehemently anti-communist films featuring one-dimensional, fist-clenching Soviet spies.

A prime example is “My Son John,” (1952) a film produced during the height of McCarthyism. It tells a story of a young man named John who is suspected of being a communist spy by his parents. Over the course of the story, John’s mother, Lucille, condemns him over flimsy-at-best evidence, and John’s father, Dan, physically beats him while arguing over the truthfulness of the Bible.

Robert Warshow, an author and film critic, would write in response in the American Mercury magazine that there was “a wrong way, a dangerous way, to be anti-Communist. Those who do not believe this may find it illuminating to see Leo McCarey’s new film, My Son John, an attack on Communism and an affirmation of ‘Americanism’ that might legitimately alarm any thoughtful American, whether liberal or conservative.”

Advertisement

However, signs of complexity and evolution in Cold War portrayals would begin to surface as the ’50s came to a close.

“North by Northwest,” (1959) one of Hitchcock’s most celebrated films, tells the story of an innocent man who is wrongly suspected of being a U.S. agent and pursued by both foreign spies and Americans.

Unlike many earlier films, “North by Northwest” gave depth to its characters and plot. Its communist agents are charming and almost debonair, contrary to previous depictions of screaming, hard-faced Soviet soldiers. And even as the main character is pursued by communists, he is also equally trapped by the machinations of American intelligence agencies.

FEB. 1945 The Cold War begins AUG. 29, 1949 Soviet Union tests its first atomic bomb JULY 29, 1949 MOVIE: “Conspirator” FEB. 1950 Sen. Joseph McCarthy begins his hunt for communist spies APRIL 8, 1952 “My Son John” JUNE 1950 Korean War begins. Stalin supplies North Korea with Soviet weapons. OCT. 7, 1955 “Trial” OCT. 4, 1957 Sputnik launched into orbit DEC. 8, 1959 “North by Northwest” FEB. 1945 The Cold War begins AUG. 29, 1949 Soviet Union tests its first atomic bomb JULY 29, 1949 MOVIE: “Conspirator” FEB. 1950 Sen. Joseph McCarthy begins his hunt for communist spies APRIL 8, 1952 “My Son John” JUNE 1950 Korean War begins. Stalin supplies North Korea with Soviet weapons. OCT. 7, 1955 “Trial” OCT. 4, 1957 Sputnik launched into orbit DEC. 8, 1959 “North by Northwest” OCT. 7, 1955 “Trial” JULY 29, 1949 MOVIE: “Conspirator” APRIL 8, 1952 “My Son John” DEC. 8, 1959 “North by Northwest” FEB. 1945 The Cold War begins AUG. 29, 1949 Soviet Union tests its first atomic bomb JUNE 1950 Korean War begins. Stalin supplies North Korea with Soviet weapons. OCT. 4, 1957 Sputnik launched into orbit FEB. 1950 Sen. Joseph McCarthy begins his hunt for communist spies JULY 29, 1949 MOVIE: “Conspirator” APRIL 8, 1952 “My Son John” OCT. 7, 1955 “Trial” DEC. 8, 1959 “North by Northwest” AUG. 29, 1949 Soviet Union tests its first atomic bomb FEB. 1945 The Cold War begins JUNE 1950 Korean War begins. Stalin supplies North Korea with Soviet weapons. OCT. 4, 1957 Sputnik launched into orbit FEB. 1950 Sen. Joseph McCarthy begins his hunt for communist spies

A shift toward more complex portrayals

As the ’60s emerged, Hollywood slowly evolved in its Cold War depictions. In the aftermath of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Americans began to question just how heroic the United States actually was. Movies took shots at bureaucratic hypocrisy, becoming bolder in their criticisms of the government’s actions in addition to those of communists.

“The Manchurian Candidate,” (1962) released at the height of U.S.-Soviet hostility during the Cuban missile crisis, showed how a combination of international communism and domestic extremism could create a violent, manipulative force that endangers U.S. citizens.

Advertisement

In it, brainwashed Korean War veteran Raymond Shaw becomes an unknowing killer for an international communist conspiracy that aims to assassinate a presidential nominee and overthrow the U.S. government. But it turns out that American right-wing extremists were secretly involved in the conspiracy. The film took a magnifying glass to the hypocritical nature of politicians, showing how foreign communism and American extremism were just two sides of the same authoritarian coin.

On the comedic side of the spectrum is “Dr. Strangelove” (1964), a black comedy that satirizes Cold War paranoia over nuclear war. At every turn, attempts to stop the end of the world are thwarted by absurd rules, ridiculous politicians and plain old human stupidity. In one of its most famous lines, as U.S. General “Buck” Turgidson and the Soviet ambassador attack each other, President Merkin Muffley exclaims: “Gentleman, you can’t fight in here! This is the war room.”

AUG. 1961 Construction begins on Berlin Wall OCT. 24, 1962 MOVIE: “The Manchurian Candidate” OCT. 1962 Cuban missile crisis takes place JAN. 29, 1964 “Dr. Strangelove” MAR. 1965 American ground war in Vietnam begins MAY 25, 1966 “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” JULY 20, 1969 Apollo 11 lands on the moon AUG. 4, 1971 “Johnny Got His Gun” APRIL 1975 Vietnam War ends SEPT. 25, 1975 “Three Days of the Condor” AUG. 1961 Construction begins on Berlin Wall OCT. 24, 1962 MOVIE: “The Manchurian Candidate” OCT. 1962 Cuban missile crisis takes place JAN. 29, 1964 “Dr. Strangelove” MAR. 1965 American ground war in Vietnam begins MAY 25, 1966 “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” JULY 20, 1969 Apollo 11 lands on the moon AUG. 4, 1971 “Johnny Got His Gun” APRIL 1975 Vietnam War ends SEPT. 25, 1975 “Three Days of the Condor” JAN. 29, 1964 “Dr. Strangelove” AUG. 4, 1971 “Johnny Got His Gun” OCT. 24, 1962 MOVIE: “The Manchurian Candidate” MAY 25, 1966 “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” SEPT. 25, 1975 “Three Days of the Condor” AUG. 1961 Construction begins on Berlin Wall OCT. 1962 Cuban missile crisis takes place MAR. 1965 American ground war in Vietnam begins JULY 20, 1969 Apollo 11 lands on the moon APRIL 1975 Vietnam War ends OCT. 24, 1962 MOVIE: “The Manchurian Candidate” JAN. 29, 1964 “Dr. Strangelove” MAY 25, 1966 “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” AUG. 4, 1971 “Johnny Got His Gun” SEPT. 25, 1975 “Three Days of the Condor” AUG. 1961 Construction begins on Berlin Wall OCT. 1962 Cuban missile crisis takes place MAR. 1965 American ground war in Vietnam begins JULY 20, 1969 Apollo 11 lands on the moon APRIL 1975 Vietnam War ends

Despite changing times, Russians continue to be an easy go-to villain

Portrayals of the Cold War may grew more complex, but even as we move into the present day, Russians are still an easy stereotype for villains.

Just think of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago, the massive, scientifically perfect Soviet specimen from 1985’s “Rocky IV.” Or Gary Oldman’s terrorist figure Egor Korshunov in “Air Force One” from 1997. There’s Michael Nyqvist as Kurt Hendricks, the Swedish-born Russian nuclear strategist in 2011’s “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” and Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin in last year’s “No Time To Die.”

Left: Rami Malek plays villain Lyutsifer Safin in "No Time To Die." (Danjaq/MGM) Right: Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) face off in "Rocky IV." (MGM/UA/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Part of this might be because Russia is a “safe” enemy to depict in the present day, even though the United States has many global rivals. For example, Hollywood is careful not to anger China due to the huge market the country represents, willingly censoring its movies to maintain access to the Chinese box office. Meanwhile, the United States is closely allied with other major countries such as Britain and Japan.

Advertisement

These stereotypes probably won’t change any time soon. American views toward Russia began declining in 2013, going from 44 percent positive to only 15 percent this year. In fact, a 2022 Gallup poll conducted in late February just before the Ukraine invasion showed that Americans viewed Russians very unfavorably, above only Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

These views have only grown worse amid the war with Ukraine. According to the Pew Research Center, 85 percent of the public — including 85 percent of Republicans and 88 percent of Democrats — favors maintaining strict economic sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion. The majority of Americans also currently sees Russia’s military power as a critical threat to the United States.

With the relationship between the United States and Russia once again in tatters, it seems Hollywood’s “Russian boogeyman” will remain a fixture in films everywhere.

GiftOutline Gift Article