NEW YORK — Lammermoor ain’t what it used to be. Or, at least, it wasn’t Saturday night at the Metropolitan Opera. In Simon Stone’s visually stunning and conceptually arresting production of Donizetti’s enduring 1835 opera “Lucia di Lammermoor,” the verdant hills and wild landscape of 18th-century Scotland have been paved over and replaced with the living ruins of the American Rust Belt: a pawnshop, a cheap motel, a liquor store, an ATM that charges too much. Its natural glories now artificial and garish; its mysteries now a minimart.

But, although its surfaces may seem familiar at first, over the course of three meticulously modernized acts, this blighted, unidentified patch of dystopia reveals itself as a far more unforgiving landscape. It’s an amalgam of Lucia’s internal and external terrain, a hybrid of a hardscrabble life and an unruly dream.

Stone dispatches a vast arsenal of devices, effects and, yes, some straight-up gimmicks to turn Lucia’s descent into madness inside-out and to drag the story into a contemporary context, like a bride to an unwanted wedding.

This includes Alice Babidge and Blanca Añón’s costumes (which find soprano Nadine Sierra’s Lucia in an instantly iconic ensemble of frosted jeans and a cropped pink parka), and Lizzie Clachan’s spectacular rotating set. It was in near-constant motion, cycling through an increasingly claustrophobic loop that would feel familiar to anyone raised in a small town: its features fragmenting and splitting along with Lucia’s psyche in a slow whirl that starts to feel more like a vortex.

But most evident among Stone’s various bells and whistles are the screens and cameras, which, in true 21st-century form, are everywhere.

Camera crews stalk the stage, trail the characters and embed themselves in the wedding party, sending a live feed of footage to a “split-screen” suspended over the action. (When the curtain raised, a caption on the screen read: “Lucia: Close-Ups of a Cursed Life,” eliciting a murmur of seeming concern across the audience.) Other times, the screen is employed for flashbacks and cutaways to real and hallucinated events. And, as Lucia unravels, the split of the screen enacts the fissure between Lucia’s reality and everyone else’s.

Screens also emerge in the form of social media, where photos on Facebook and Instagram play key roles in a fabricated betrayal, and where the divisions between reality and fantasy are further tested. Between the camera crews and the characters’ smartphones, the question of how Lucia defines her own destiny grows increasingly fraught.

Although Sierra has sung this role several times, this is a new Lucia — one who fumbles around in her big purse for her iPhone and lipstick; who sneaks out of her bedroom window and down the fire escape for a night out; who gossips with her girlfriend behind the screen of a disused drive-in (silently showing Bob Hope’s 1947 comedy “My Favorite Brunette”); who snaps selfies with her forbidden lover, Edgardo (sensuously sung by tenor Javier Camarena).

And in a moment conspicuously stretched by Stone into a slow-motion slip into ecstasy, she also downs a shot of a mysterious elixir from the local pharmacy — one that seems to introduce ghosts, initiate a deepening despair and invoke (to uncertain effect) the opioid crisis. This is a Lucy Ashton by way of Laura Palmer.

It should be noted here that Edgardo isn’t the only one whose relationship with Lucia is complicated. Scan reviews of the many returns to Lammermoor by the Met over the past couple of decades, and you’ll find a long tradition of critics and salty audiences working far harder to protect Lucia from attack than her abusive brother, Enrico, ever did. (Sometimes, this just means booing the creative team.)

For instance, in 1992, a young Francesca Zambello made her Met stage directorial debut with a “Lucia” set “in the half-seen realm of the unconscious” that was pelted with boos and scathing reviews. When it attempted a comeback two years later, the New York Times’s Bernard Holland dryly advised the Met to “get this production off its books as quickly as it can.”

Four years later, a conceptually reined-in olive branch production from French director Nicolas Joel was equally lambasted for, among other things, playing the story too safe, abandoning any perceptible point of view. A subsequent production by Mary Zimmerman proved adequate for Met audiences, bringing many a talented and blood-soaked Lucia to her knees on the Met stage (Diana Damrau, Anna Netrebko, Natalie Dessay and Pretty Yende among them).

But those who seek to tinker anew with the opera often find themselves in a similar predicament to Lucia: Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Stone appears to give neither of these damns, opting for an approach that forgoes fidelity in favor of an aggressive examination of the internal and external forces laying siege to Lucia’s sanity. The Australian director made waves with his 2016 production of Federico García Lorca’s “Yerma,” and again with a 2019 production of Cherubini’s “Médée” at the Salzburg Festival. You could say that women on the verge of a nervous breakdown have become something of a sweet spot.

Even still, for all the alterations Stone has made, he has also maintained the exquisite silhouette of Donizetti’s music, which, throughout the opera, was conducted with tenderness, intention and exciting dynamic elasticity by Riccardo Frizza. If anything, the faithfulness of the music provided grounding for the crisscrossing realities of the staging, which, at times, struggled to corral attention in the right places. Mariko Anraku’s harp and Friedrich Heinrich Kern’s turn on the glass harmonica were especially beautiful, the warble of the latter capturing the wobble of Lucia’s wits.

And the singing across the cast was stellar. Camarena lent Edgardo a sweetness and softness that only made his heartache sting more sharply in his showstopping final aria. The Polish baritone Artur Ruciński made a delightfully detestable Enrico, his wood-paneled office littered with overdue bills a perfect cage for the wounded animal of his voice. You could read desperation all over his face — although the tattoos were harder to make out. And bass Matthew Rose embodied one of the finest Raimondos I’ve heard, the authority of his voice routinely softened by a deep and conflicted compassion.

Sierra’s Lucia was fiery and finessed — and with the heavy reliance on close-ups and seemingly candid moments stolen through the camera, she proved herself an arresting actress, too. If the measure of any Lucia is truly the “mad scene,” Sierra truly rose to the occasion — or collapsed, as it were. She ornamented her final aria as though blithely decorating a dead tree, fully committed to Lucia’s utter detachment. (Though I did find myself wishing we had more lead-up to the meltdown, more than the traces we were given of fissures in her composure.) In her final moments, as she trained her glare on the camera and vanished behind the opera’s artifice, it was as though she were staring into your soul — or her phone.

Of course, this seems like the intended effect of Stone’s experiment: a blurring of distance and intimacy, an equation of performance and reality. “Lucia di Lammermoor” is an operatic experience that lands somewhere between the rubble of an obliterated fourth wall and an episode of “Euphoria.” I barely recognized Lucia, but I’ve also never seen her quite so clearly.

Lucia di Lammermoor runs through May 21 at the Metropolitan Opera, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York. Visit metopera.com for tickets and information.

