Depp’s cross-examination wraps up with rehash of texts, audio clips

Cross-examination of Johnny Depp continued Monday, as the actor remained on the stand for the fourth day in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. There were some briefly tense moments as he went back and forth with Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn — particularly when Rottenborn read a string of negative headlines about Depp that preceded Heard’s op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she wrote she had become a public face of domestic abuse.

Depp, who is suing Heard for $50 million, has said that the op-ed — published two years after Heard filed for divorce and accused him of physical abuse, which he has repeatedly denied — caused further damage and irreparably ruined his career. Rottenborn read headline after headline published before 2018, arguing that Depp already had a negative reputation: “Apparently drunk Johnny Depp cut off at Hollywood Film Awards.” “Johnny Depp: Friends and family seriously concerned about him. Here’s why.” “Johnny Depp has a ‘clear and epic’ sense of entitlement, ex-managers say.”

When he read one from May 2017 (“Johnny Depp reportedly drank heavily and was constantly late on the new ‘Pirates’ movie set”), the actor became visibly irritated.

“Reportedly. These are all hit pieces, these are dreck, sir. This is a pathetic attempt,” Depp said.

“Mr. Depp, please just respond to the question I’m asking you,” said Rottenborn, who later clarified — and reminded the jury — that the actor is specifically suing Heard over the op-ed.

Rottenborn replayed audio recordings of the couples’ intense arguments. He pressed Depp on some of his other profane text messages, and also the wording of a text to his doctor, saying “I cut my middle finger off,” when earlier, Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle and sliced it off — a much-discussed injury that happened in Australia while filming the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film in 2015. Depp maintained that the way the text is worded doesn’t mean that’s literally what happened; he asked why he would have wanted to injure his finger when playing guitar is the only thing that brings him peace.

Rottenborn returned to points he had made earlier and asked Depp to confirm that Heard’s op-ed did not mention him by name, noting that he sued Heard, not The Post. “She was the one making the statements,” Depp replied.

Depp returned to the stand afterward for a redirect with one of his attorneys, Jessica Meyers, who reread multiple texts and played audio clips and asked the actor to provide more context. She brought up one that has gotten perhaps the most attention, his vulgar exchange in 2013 with actor Paul Bettany, in which Depp wrote “Let’s burn Amber!!!” and made a reference to her “burnt corpse.”

The actor, who said in testimony last week that he regretted using such language, said he and Bettany originally bonded over their sense of humor; those texts were a reference to a “Monty Python” sketch about burning witches. “It’s just irreverent and abstract humor,” he said, adding that Heard and Bettany had never gotten along and that Heard once reduced Bettany’s 18-year-old son to tears during a debate.

Meyers asked about “the Monster,” a term that has come up repeatedly that Heard said describes Depp at his worst; Depp has said Heard coined it, and to him it refers to his struggles to stay sober. In more audio clips of their arguments, Depp said he wanted to leave because he needed space, and Heard started crying, saying he was causing her so much stress.

Depp repeated that he had never hit Heard and said that at the end of their relationship, he felt “broken” and couldn’t take it anymore. At the end of redirect, Meyers played an audio clip of a conversation that took place after Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order in May 2016.

In the clip, Heard said she didn’t know “how to get my reputation back,” and Depp suggested writing a joint letter, saying that they were going to take their issues out of the public eye and blame the media for creating such a “hateful storm” but that they loved each other and wanted to make sure they were both okay. Depp added that they have to deal with the “abuse thing” and asked Heard why she put it out there, and the actress said his team forced her by “going on the offense.”

Heard said the last time it got “crazy” between the two of them, “I really did think I was going to lose my life, and I thought you would do it on accident.” Depp replied that he had “lost a finger” and Heard had thrown a can of mineral spirits at his nose. Heard said, “Tell the world, tell them … I, Johnny Depp, man, I am a victim too of domestic violence.” “Yes,” Depp replied.

There was another crowd again in the courtroom, which has been packed with spectators — many of them Depp fans — since the start of the trial two weeks ago. Judge Penney Azcarate appeared to finally lose patience when there was loud laughter after Depp said he typically didn’t watch his own movies. “Order in the court, or I will have you removed. Understood?” Azcarate told the spectators.

The trial is taking place in Virginia because The Post’s printing press and online servers are in Fairfax County. After Depp’s attorney called Heard’s claims a “hoax,” Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.

