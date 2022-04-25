Megan Thee Stallion speaks out on Tory Lanez shooting in TV interview

Placeholder while article actions load

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out for the first time on television about her allegation that she was shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez in July 2020. In a taped “CBS Mornings” interview, which aired Monday, Megan also commented on the emotional repercussions of the harrowing incident. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speaking to “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, Megan said the July 12 incident occurred after she left a party held at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood with Lanez and another friend, Kelsey Harris. An argument between people in the back seat began to escalate, according to Megan, who said she tried to get out of the car because of her discomfort. Then, she heard a man screaming.

“He said, ‘Dance, b----,’ and then he started shooting,” Megan said, adding that Lanez “shot a couple of times” before offering everyone “a million dollars” to stay quiet about what had happened.

“I’m like, what are you even talking about?” Megan continued, recalling her immediate reaction to Lanez’s alleged remark. “Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. If you’re sorry, help me.”

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to related assault and weapons charges and is set to stand trial beginning in September. Referring to Megan by her real name, Megan Pete, Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley wrote in a statement to The Washington Post, “We look forward to addressing Ms. Peete’s [sic] claims — including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions — in a court of law.”

Megan first recounted details of the “traumatic night” in an Instagram post soon after TMZ reported that her foot had been injured. She was mocked and ridiculed afterward; The Post’s Bethonie Butler wrote that Megan’s “words were especially resounding for Black women, many of whom recognize her treatment as a representation of the vitriol they often encounter when they are victims of violence.”

Some of the doubt stemmed from Megan telling police she injured her feet by stepping on broken glass. In the “CBS Mornings” interview, she explained to King that she lied to officers because “I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us,” noting that George Floyd’s high-profile murder at the hands of police had happened just months earlier.

“When I see people trying to use that against me, trying to act like I’m lying … I know I said I stepped on glass. I was lying to protect all of us,” Megan said. “Sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that.”

King stated in the segment that Harris, Megan’s friend, had texted the rapper’s security guard, “Help. Tory shot Meg.” Medical reports stated that there were still bullet fragments in Megan’s feet as well.

Asked about her response to people who still don’t believe her version of what happened that night, Megan said, “I don’t believe any of this is for them. It’s for me.”

“I know this happened to me,” she continued. “I’d rather it play out in court and the facts come out and everything comes out, than me having to plead my case. I’m a victim. I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me.”

