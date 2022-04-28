The Library of Congress owns 15 million photos. 400 are on view now.

Placeholder while article actions load

There are more than 15 million photographic images in the Library of Congress’s holdings, so the chance of encountering anything familiar in an exhibition of a mere 400 of them is statistically slight. But “Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library” begins with the reassuringly familiar. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first section, titled “Icons,” displays reproductions of the library’s most requested photos, which include pictures of Abraham Lincoln and the Wright brothers, as well as Dorothea Lange’s “Migrant Mother” and Gordon Parks’s “American Gothic.” People may not know those last two photos by their titles but will probably recognize the stark images of, respectively, a Dust Bowl-era refugee in California in 1936 and a Black cleaning woman in D.C. in 1942.

Also featured in this section is an 1839 photo that has become renowned as the first selfie: Philadelphian Robert Cornelius’s self-portrait, made just months after Louis Daguerre announced his daguerreotype photographic process — and more than 150 years before the debut of the iPhone.

Divided into 11 thematic sections, the show includes about 70 reproductions, some of them big enough to cover the large windows on the building’s southwest facade. The rest of the pictures rotate in slide shows on video screens.

“Not an Ostrich” is something of a homecoming. All the pictures are from the library’s collection, and the exhibition is the most extensive display ever of those holdings. But the show was organized by the Annenberg Foundation and initially mounted in 2018 at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles. Curator Anne Wilkes Tucker visited the library monthly for a year and a half, inspecting what she estimated to be nearly a million images, many of them undigitized and never exhibited at the time.

The Library of Congress version of the show includes work by more than 165 photographers — some anonymous, some famous and one known for a different visual art form altogether: There are two pictures made by Stanley Kubrick, who was a photographer for Look magazine before directing such films as “Dr. Strangelove” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” One of the Kubrick photos is a compellingly odd family portrait of a bodybuilder, his wife and their 11-month-old son, who’s executing a pull-up.

The library itself is depicted in A.C. Vroman’s 1900 picture of the main building’s Great Hall. While that subject appears little altered today, Camilo José Vergara’s recent studies of working-class New York City neighborhoods are testimonies to change. The photographer shoots the same sites repeatedly as small buildings are converted to new uses, from shops to eateries to storefront churches.

Another tale of transition is recounted by a section that contrasts postcard images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries with pictures made by Carol M. Highsmith a century or so later. The former were produced by the Detroit Publishing Co., which pioneered the colorization of black-and-white travel scenes. Based in Washington for decades, Highsmith is best known locally for photos of this area but has photographed in all 50 states. She donated her output, more than 100,000 images, to the Library of Congress.

Highsmith’s work often has a celebratory tone, but “Not an Ostrich” includes edgier images. Among the notable examples are Danny Lyons’s 1964 photo of a Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee photographer who’s being grabbed by troops during a civil rights protest in Cambridge, Md., and John Filo’s well-known image of the aftermath of the Kent State shootings six years later.

While the show includes just a few photos of animals, they’re as whimsical as the critter videos that subsequently conquered the Internet. In a 1936 portrait of a tabby, the cat looks surprisingly sanguine while wearing a Germanic warrior’s helmet that could have come from a feline-scaled Wagner opera. Also, there’s a 1930 picture in which British actress Isla Bevan holds a large, fancily plumed bird. No spoilers here, but the library’s information indicates the creature is, in fact, not an ostrich.

If you go

Not an Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson Building, 10 First St. SE. 202-707-9779. loc.gov.

Dates: Through fall 2024.

Admission: Free; timed-entry passes required.

